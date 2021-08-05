Three Recommended Saint Louis County Library’s Virtual Events for Teens This Month

ST. LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis County Library offers a variety of virtual programs in August. One of the programs is the teen's corner, where teens are provided with interesting virtual activities. If you are starting to feel bored at home and want to find new experiences to spend your free time, these 3 virtual events will get you back on track:

Voyages To Jupiter and Saturn on August 17

This event can be attended by adults and teenagers. For an hour starting at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., attendees will be invited to tour the two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn through a presentation that will be given by St. Louis Astronomical Society. After participating in this event, you will get a lot of new knowledge about the moons that orbit the two giant planets. Register here.

Chair Yoga on August 19

For those of you, adults and teenagers who are looking for an activity to relieve stress, this event is for you. For an hour starting at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., you will be guided by a yoga instructor from Vitality Ballet to practice several poses with a chair. Register here.

African American Art Virtual Displays on August 23

Looking at the artwork while listening to the story behind it is an interesting activity to do at the end of the month. For an hour starting at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., you will be shown 39 paintings from the Saint Louis Art Museum that chronicle African American life in the 1930s. The event will be hosted by an assistant curator of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Dr. Amy Torbert. Register here.

All recordings of the above events can still be viewed on the Saint Louis County Library YouTube account after 3 days. Due to the limited number of participants, you can place your registration from now on.

