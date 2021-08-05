150th anniversary of the Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO - The leading animal shelter in St. Louis, the Humane Society of Missouri, will be throwing a party to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The party will take place on November 6th at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Clayton.

The event will be attended by Barn Buddies from Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Aside from being able to meet and play with the Barn Buddies, guests are also welcome to play with pets that have been sheltered by the Humane Society of Missouri.

In 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri was founded by admirers of Henry Bergh's philosophies. Originally, the company only had a one-room office at 1618 Carr Street, St. Louis. Back then, the animals were housed in an old barn, and during the winter, the animals were moved into the office, where other activities were carried out.

In 1927, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued 14,000 abandoned animals and expanded their office into a building the following year with a donation from John Lichter of $30,000. The development of the Humane Society of Missouri continued to increase every year. In 1999, the first website was launched with the domain www.hsmo.org which is still being developed to this day.

For 150 years, the Humane Society of Missouri has been on a mission to reduce the population of abandoned animals and foster relationships between humans and animals. This mission is expected to continue for the next 150 years, hence the event is titled "150 Years and Counting Gala".

To join the party, you can order tickets here and find out more information about the dishes available, dress code, and schedule of events.

