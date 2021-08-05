For orchestra lovers, these are three Classical Concerts by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in September

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you want to spend this September with beautiful melodies from selected performers in Saint Louis, you can certainly consider attending the classical concerts that will be held by Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra has several concert schedules, ranging from free to paid concerts, you can check:

Kaoru Ishibashi's debut performance

On September 17, Kaoru Ishibashi or often called Kishi Bashi, will present a musical exploration through multimedia programs, one of which is Improvisations on EO9066, which tells about the exile of Japanese-Americans during World War II. This performance is the first time for Kishi Bashi to play with the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. Kishi Bashi's performance will be directed by Norman Huynh as conductor. Ticket prices range from $40.00 to $70.00. You can buy tickets via this link.

Free Forest Park concert directed by Stéphane Denève

On September 22, Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra will be presenting beautiful chants for free for Forest Park visitors. This event has been held for years at Forest Park, complemented by a fireworks display at the end of the concert. Stéphane Denève is a French conductor who currently serves as director of Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra and Brussels Philharmonic. If you want to see Denève performance, you can take your family to Forest Park at 7 p.m. to have a picnic at once.

Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony by Stéphane Denève

Over 2 days on September 25 and 26, Denève as conductor, will perform one of the classical pieces by legendary Russian composer Tchaikovsky, along with Inbal Segev as cellist, and Kirven Douthit-Boyd as choreographer. In addition, there will be a performance by composer Anna Clyne performing her famous piece DANCE, accompanied by choreography by Kirven Douthit-Boyd, inspired by the Persian poet Rumi. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $115.00. You can purchase tickets via this link.

