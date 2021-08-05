St. Louis Symphony Orchestra celebrated Forest Park 154th birthday with their concerts

ST. LOUIS, MO - Summer brings out the best sunny weather to hold a music show. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra did not miss the chance by touring various locations with their SLSO On the Go concert.

One of their concerts was celebrating St. Louis’ own Forest Park 145th birthday on June 26. The official Forest Park’s birthday is on June 24, but the festival continued throughout the day at various locations in the park.

A string quartet consists of Silvian Iticovici and Wendy Rosen on violins, Susan Gordon on viola, and Bjorn Ranheim on cello performed works by Haydn and Beethoven at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor & Education Center. The concert was ended with the “Happy Birthday” song that specially arranged in various musical styles.

A special performance by a quintet of cellists from the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, including Madeline Buchowski, Elinor Dana, Bryson Liang, Ellie Spangler, and Justin Wright concluded the afternoon concert.

The concert moved to the Missouri History Museum. The indoor concert is an hour's performance of the new and favorite repertoire like Valerie Coleman's "Umoja”. It was performed by a woodwind quintet consisting of Jennifer Nitchman, Xiomara Mass, Victoria Knudtson, Felica Foland, and Diana Haskell.

Nitchman opened the Armed Forces Medley by mentioning that this week marked her 25th anniversary of attending boot camp before joining the Army Field Band. Because the performance was so close to the Fourth of July, she wanted to honor veterans.

There is also a performance by SLSO Trombonists Tim Myers, Amanda Stewart, Jonathan Reycraft and Gerry Pagano, and trombonists from the Youth Orchestra Jesse Bortz, Noah Davies, Thomas Gustafson, and Noah Woerther that liven up the Forest Park Boathouse. Many people had come early for the performance while others noticed it while out for a walk, and others enjoyed the music from paddle boats and paddleboards on the lake.

