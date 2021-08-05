Recycle your electronic junk with Maryland Heights on September 18

Maryland Heights, MO – The City of Maryland Heights encourages residents to participate in the Electronic Recycling Event that will take place on September 18, 2021, at Maryland Heights Government Center.

The electronic recycling events require pre-registration for residents only, businesses are not allowed to participate. For pre-registration, visit here.

The Midwest Recycling Center or MRC provides this service that allows residents to discard electronic junk safely. Residents are able to recycle any electronic devices that have a cord or battery such as computers, radios, cameras, VCRs, and CD players, even microwaves. To see the full list of acceptable electronic items, visit here.

There are some items that the service won’t accept such as VHS tapes, data tapes, floppy disks, anything leaking oil or acid, alkaline batteries, light bulbs, thermostats, smoke detectors, gas containers, and capacitors.

The registration for this event is free; however, some recycled items might have fees such as computers and TVs especially CRT (cathode ray tube) TV. This kind of TV is an older style TV that has a tube and inside of it is made of heavy leaded glass. The fee is applied to CRT TV recycling since it is a dangerous waste and quite expensive to dispose of which costs around $30-$50.

Thanks to a grant from the St. Louis County Department of Health, there will be 18 vouchers worth $20-$30 per session for anybody who wants to dispose of or recycle their CRT TV. The vouchers will be available for CRT TV recycling only. Fees will still be applied to others. Visit the Maryland Heights website and click Recycling Events for details.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.