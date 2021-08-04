Madison County Historical Society's panel discussion: Changing Voting Rights in America

Madison County, IL – The Madison County Historical Society is holding a panel discussion with Bryan Jack and Eric B. Alexander that will discuss the History of Changing Voting Rights in America. The discussion will be held on Wednesday, August 11 at 1 p.m. in the Madison County Administration Building’s County Board Room.

Both of the panel discussion speakers have experience in history and politics. Bryan Jack is an associate professor and an expert in the field of African American history, St. Louis History, and American South history. He also had experience in developing several African American history courses at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Eric B. Alexander is also an associate professor and an expert in 19th century United States history. Currently, his research focuses mainly on political parties and political development. Besides that, his researches also include a special interest in the intersection between social and political change after the Civil War and Reconstruction.

The discussion will address the problem where the democracy in America is based on the idea that power and decision-making are shared among the citizens, but the U.S Constitution does not define who is considered as a citizen, who could vote, or how people can vote.

For many years these questions had been answered in many different ways and voters were expanded and contracted in different times and places in the U.S. For example, until 1902 women did not have any voting rights in federal elections, but long before 1902, women in Illinois were given voting rights through a selection of local elections known as “little ballots”.

Bryan Jack and Eric B. Alexander will discuss the topic further at the live event. The panel discussion will also be available virtually here.

An exhibition titled “Voices and Votes: A History of Democracy in America” will also be displayed in the Madison County Administration Building lobby from Augustus 20 every Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.