The brief history of Forest Park Highlands

ST. LOUIS, MO - Today, the land that was used to be the Forest Park Highlands property belongs to the St. Louis Community College campus. But it was a beer garden back in 1896.

Located in Oakland Avenue, not far from the Forest Park streetcar line, the idea of the Forest Park Highland came from Tony Steuver, the operator of the beer garden. Steuver wanted to make something for kids, so they can also have some fun in the Highlands.

In the following year, the Highlands began to made amusement rides, like a horse-drawn merry-go-round, a penny arcade, the Tickler, and the Scenic Railway. They also had a huge swimming pool and funhouse.

There is one memorable ride that would make your adrenaline rush with its 100 mph speed that flung you upside-down called Loop the Loop. St. Louis doctors even published a warning through the newspaper for people not to ride the 350-pound metal car if they had weak hearts.

There are also performances by performers such as Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller in the 1940s. They also launched a 3,000-foot long roller coaster called The Comet.

Unfortunately, one hapless summer day came just when the rides and performances were getting crowded with more people. A fire suddenly broke loose in the Highlands' basement where the dance hall was located on July 19, 1963.

The Comet roller coaster and the Highlands merry-go-round were the only rides that were saved from the fire. It was the final major show for a place that had given thousands of St. Louis residents thrills for over seven decades.

