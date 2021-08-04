Dr. Frances Levine will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Missouri Historical Society

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Missouri Historical Society is disappointed that Frances Levine, Ph.D., its creative President, and CEO, has announced her retirement next year.

Until then, Levine will remain the CEO and the President of MHS, while MHS is searching for her successor for the smooth transition.

Levine became the President and the CEO of MHS in 2014. Because of her arrival to the MHS, Missouri History Museum attendance rapidly increases, with 400,000 visitors a year for three straight years. It made the History Museum became one of the most visited regional history museums in the United States. MHS also earns various national and regional awards thanks to her.

She made Missouri History Museum become one of the most reputable museums in America. History Museum itself made it to the highest level of reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). She also presented five of the best attended special exhibition in the History Museum.

Levine wrote several books that earned her awards as an. Her upcoming book is Women of the Santa Fe Trail whose will be released in 2022.

Besides being CEO and President of the MHS, she is also a board member of Forest Park Forever, Focus St. Louis, and the Regional Chamber of Commerce. The St. Louis Business Journal named her one of the region's most influential Women in Business in 2019.

The Metropolitan Urban League of St. Louis also honored her with a Salute to Women in Leadership Award. Recently this year, she was rewarded with the Norman A. Stack Community Relations Award from the Tzdek Awards. The awards were presented by the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis.

