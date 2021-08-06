Cardinals will celebrate the 10th Anniversary Reunion of the 2011 World Series Championship team

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Saturday, September 18, the St. Louis Cardinals will host the 2011 World Series Championship team reunion at Busch Stadium, presented by Heartland Coca-Cola.

The pre-match ceremony will start at 5.30 p.m. The event will close with a ceremonial first pitch and a team photo on home plate with the World Series trophy.

The Cardinals were struggling after being 10½ games out of a playoff spot after August 24. However, they won 23 of their final 32 games to qualify for the postseason. The Cardinals ended their 2011 championship by beating the Texas Rangers in one of MLB's biggest World Series matchups, four games to three.

The record-tied three-homer by Albert Pujols in Game 3 and a dramatic, coming from behind in Game 6 featuring a ninth triple inning, two-out, two-strike from David Freese; The tenth inning single, two-out, two-strike from Lance Berkman; and Freese's eleventh inning solo home run are highlights of the 2011 Autumn Classics.

Former players and coaches from the 2011 team will participate in a pregame ceremony before that evening's 6:15 p.m. match against the visiting San Diego Padres, including Cardinals Hall of Famer Chris Carpenter, 2011 Cardinals All-Stars Lance Berkman and Matt Holliday, and World Series MVP David Freese. Members of the 2011 team will parade in the Busch Stadium memorial lane in a Ford F-150 truck before being introduced individually at home plate.

Other players and coaches are expected to attend the 10-year reunion. Active Cardinals players Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter, Adam Wainwright, and Skip Schumaker, who will be in town as Padres Association Manager, will attend as per their schedule.

