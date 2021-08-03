Professor of Chemistry at St. Louis' Washington University receives Jaroslav Heyrovsky Prize

ST. LOUIS, MO - The International Society of Electrochemistry, or ISE, awarded the Heyrovsky Prize 2021 to Kevin Moeller, a Professor in the Department of Chemistry, under the Faculty of Arts & Sciences at St. Louis' Washington University.

A research professor of the University of California, Santa Barbara, Daniel Little, is Moeller’s longtime collaborator and the 2015 Heyrovsky Prize winner. He would describe Moeller as a “scholar of the highest caliber”.

Moeller’s studies emphasize greatly at molecular electrochemistry. The topics he had studied previously include the use of electrochemistry as an artificial instrument for constructing things from complex organic particles to two-dimensional surfaces, the recent renaissance of biological electrochemistry and its existing acceptance by the synthetic chemistry society, evolving new responses that would allow him to achieve alterations of curiosity to the synthetic community and more. His latest publication with his team contributed to several significant electrochemistry studies. Read more about his works here https://chemistry.wustl.edu/news/moeller-wins-heyrovsky-prize-electrochemistry?_ga=2.60562344.485989836.1627994510-554825445.1627994510

In his career as a Chemistry Professor, Moeller sees the potential of evolving new responses that would allow him to achieve alterations of curiosity to the synthetic chemistry community. His research was then interpreted into a more familiar language within the chemistry society.

Jaroslav Heyrovsky Price is granted once a year to any researcher with great influence on the molecular electrochemistry field of study in the recent five years. The prize winner is nominated by a committee, consisting of the chairpersons and two additional notable scientists in the field of molecular electrochemistry chosen by the Executive Committee of ISE. Previously, this honorable prize was awarded to Siegfried Waldvogel (2018), Armando Gennaro (2017), and Ismael Diez-Perez (2016).

