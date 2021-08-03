Saint Louis, MO

Metro Transit has launched a new program to assist people with disabilities

Tom Foden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYvaa_0bFyftBD00

ST. LOUIS, MO - Metropolitan St. Louis Transit is pleased to offer On The Way With ADA, a new pilot program that provides free MetroLink and MetroBus rides to Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit customers, or ADA.

This program allows ADA customers to use Metro Transit’s facilities for free. It runs from June 21 to December 17, 2021, and provides qualified ADA customers with more accessible and affordable public transportation.

The facilities that Metro Transit offered for free are MetroLink and MetroBus by using special gateway cards. The cardholders must tap their card to a red ticket validator before boarding MetroLink or tap it on the farebox when boarding MetroBus.

Buses and trains from MetroBus and MetroLink already have priority seating for their customer. They also announced both visual and audible stops, intersections, and transfer points, so their rides are accessible to all customers, including ADA customers.

Participants in Metro transit's travel training program for people with disabilities who want to get more acquainted and comfortable with the transportation system before using the bus or the train can do so.

Metro Transit is currently distributing On The Way With ADA gateway cards to ADA paratransit customers who are qualified. You can request a card or determine if you are eligible for the On The Way With ADA program at (314) 982-1510 or ADAServices@metrostlouis.org.

Call Metro Transit Information at (314) 231-2345 or text (314) 207-9786 for questions about Metro Transit. Their contact services are available on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

