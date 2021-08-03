Meet the Author of Historical Fiction, "The Show Girl", on August 11

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you are a fan of historical fiction, then you can tune in on August 11 to listen to the conversation between The Show Girl author, Nicola Harrison, and a famous book blogger, Ashley Hasty, virtually via Facebook broadcast. Harrison is one of the writers who will be on a Talking with Writers program for the Saint Louis County Library in August.

Harrison is a historical fiction novel author who also works as a fashion journalist. Her latest book, The Show Girl, tells the story of a girl named Olive McCornick who dreams of becoming a showgirl at the Zeigfield Follies. Set in the 1920s era, this book reveals the struggle of a woman who has ambitions to achieve her goals in the midst of the turbulence of relationships and adversity at that time. This book also tells about the frenetic life of New York which is all glamorous.

Harrison's interview will be conducted by book blogger Ashley Hasty, who is best known for her book review website HastyBookList.com. Hasty has a Ph.D. in the field of fashion history, and she has read many books in the historical fiction genre. She began her journey as a book reviewer on Instagram, where she used the hashtag #HastyBookList in every book-related content she posted. Hasty would then get many requests from her friends to recommend books for them.

Harrison's book, The Show Girl, is slated for release on August 10. Several copies of the book have been provided by NetGalley and St. Martin's Press for some of the reviewers that you can find on Goodreads. A Facebook account is not required to watch the broadcast of this interview. Just visit the link www.facebook.com/STLCoLibrary at 7:00 p.m. to join the Author Series.

