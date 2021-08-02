The duo Molina and Wainwright historical game on the Cardinals win over the Twins

ST. LOUIS, MO - With his 2,074th hit in the fifth inning of Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Twins, Yadier Molina passed his 8-year teammate Albert Pujols for becoming the fourth on the Cardinal’s all-time hits. Molina is only 25 base knocks away from the third place, Roger Hornsby. He might pass the Hall of Famer in a year.

This record could make Molina become a Hall of Famer in around ten years when he decided to stop playing. He surpassed Pujols who is one of the greatest hitters of all time, according to Adam Wainwright.

However, Wainwright’s 109.8 mph hit to the hot corner is arguably the most impressive plate on the game. This hit made Luis Arraez, Twins' third baseman into a low throw, allowed Tommy Edman to cross the plate. Wainwright’s first run-scoring hit of the season became the second-hardest-hit ball on the afternoon and gave the Cardinals their first lead of the day. This win is also the first win by Wainwright over the Twins in his 16-year career. It was his second appearance against the Twin in 12 years span.

Molina and Wainwright made their 294th start together on Sunday, 12 behind only White Sox Hall of Famers Red Faber and Ray Schalk for the third all-time batteries list. They may be able to reach the Chicago greats at 306, but it will be a tight one. Molina had some injuries, spanning from his foot, his knee, and his neck. It keeps Wainwright and Molina motivated throughout the season, according to Wainwright. If they both return next year, they might proceed with the milestones they've set this season.

