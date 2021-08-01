Take a look at some of the top food trucks in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Occasionally, the tastiest meal is found not in a posh restaurant, but a food truck. From grilled cheese to tacos accompanied with refreshing drinks, you can enjoy a delicious meal while outdoors. In St. Louis, you can find plenty of food trucks serving savory foods. Here are some recommendations of the best food trucks you can find:

1. 9 Mile Garden

A family-focused entertainment district provides several food trucks while enjoying music, performances, movies, and other community events. Here you can find a selection of Italian, Chinese, Jordanian, and even a mix of Mexican-Korean cuisine. The 9 Mile Garden is perfect for lunch or a night out with family and friends.

Location: 9375 Gravois Rd Afton, MO 63123

Operation hour: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2. Truck Norris

Truck Norris will serve you with comfort and a classic twist of food and traditional dishes. You can find the local favorite dice STL cheesesteak grilled burrito with a proven beer cheese sauce and their amazing Tot-chos, a mix of pulled pork nachos served on tater tots. But you can’t forget the signature Mac and Cheese with their twist served with their homemade bacon jam.

Location: See location schedule here, https://streetfoodfinder.com/trucknorrisstl

Operation hour: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3. Farmtruk

The FarmTruk served an American hyper-regional cuisine with a Korean flair, mixed with spicy and sweet pickles and a lot of braised meats. The favorite local cuisines from this food truck are the soft corn tortillas and brisket Mac and Cheese.

Location: 4001 Utah St St. Louis, MO 63116, or you can check out their website and pre-order your food to see where they are heading (https://www.farmtrukfoodtruck.com/)

