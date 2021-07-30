Park-Like exhibition in Pulitzer Art Foundation Saint Louis

Will Paterson/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Park-Like is an outdoor art exhibition where visitors can feel the ambiance of wildlife in an urban lifestyle area. It is open from sunrise to sunset to maximize the experience of visiting St. Louis in Pulitzer Art Foundation.

This art exhibition emphasizes the sustainability of designated green space to take a walk in grass pathways, investigate plants and reminisce the wildlife in an urban setting, and be delighted with a unique perspective.

The garden consists of both native and non-native plants, water filtration systems that have been transformed from building materials, retaining structures, a bench, and a space to play. Park-Like was designed by Studio Land Art and was made by Chris Carl as a landscape designer that wants to pour his ideas to absorb the rainfall-runoff, reduce the impact from urban drainage that sometimes can damage the environment, and create a site for wildlife and the public to enjoy through art.

Studio Land Art and Chris Carl are trying to find a new way to emphasize their concern on the urban lifestyle that constantly damages the environment. All of those activities lead to climate change and affect the whole life cycle. Furthermore, they create this art exhibition to show visitors, specifically St. Louisans, to be more aware of these issues.

They let visitors have an open opinion and interpretation while they visit Park-Like, which is done by the authentic approach in the outdoor art exhibition. You can take a look at their design by visiting their website by clicking this link and visit the Pulitzer Art Foundation at 3716 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108.

You can also contact the curator to get brief information regarding Park-Like through askcurator@pulitzerarts.org.

