Enterprise Center to Host Andrea Bocelli's First Concert in St. Louis

BRUNO EMMANUELLE/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Andrea Bocelli officially entered St. Louis as one of the cities he will visit on the Believe North American Tour on October 17. The Enterprise Center will be the venue for Bocelli's concert, which will be the first time Bocelli will visit St. Louis. Previously, the concert was scheduled to be held on December 3, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bocelli is known as a legendary tenor singer with dozens of hit albums since he first started his singing career in 1992. With his soft tenor voice, Bocelli was able to attract the hearts of millions of fans and won the title of best opera singer seven times in World Music Awards. In the upcoming concert, Bocelli will be performing his latest album, Believe, and his greatest hits of all time. Believe is Bocelli's seventeenth album, which was released on November 13, 2020. In this album, there are fourteen main tracks, three of which are titled You'll Never Walk Alone, Hallelujah, and Pianissimo.

In addition to cooperating with the Enterprise Center as a vendor, Bocelli will also collaborate with St. Louis Symphony at the upcoming concert. Enterprise Center itself is an entertainment building that has hosted thousands of events in St. Louis since 1994. Every year, the Enterprise Center has become a destination for two million visitors who come to watch concerts and shows.

Tickets offered by the Enterprise Center for the Bocelli concert in October vary from $80-$130-$240 to $300. If you are interested in seeing the legendary tenor at St. Louis for the first time, you can book tickets immediately here.

