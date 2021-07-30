Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Musical Theater Teacher named Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

St. Louis, MO – James Young, a Johnson-Wabash 6th-Grade Center musical theater teacher and Ferguson-Florissant School District’s 2021 Teacher of the Year was also named as the Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. Young was among the ten other teachers who was selected in the St. Louis region.

Through the process from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the ten regional teachers who were selected alongside other thirty-four teachers statewide will advance to the State Teacher of the Year.

James Young has been working as a teacher in FFSD for almost fourteen years. Before working in education, he was in the United States Army for three years, after that he took the opportunity to go back to school and study music education. He earned his degree in music education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Ever since he was young, his grandmother, Elizabeth Hutcherson-Rucks who was also a music educator had been giving the idea of going into education at a young age.

Young said, “Being the oldest of eight siblings, my parents taught me the importance of responsibility and being an example for others to follow.”

As a teacher, Young has been building collaborative partnerships integrated into his teaching experience, he is also committed to creating a learning environment that is culturally relevant.

“In the first few years of teaching, I began to see my calling more clearly. I had the opportunity to reach students who were like me culturally. I felt called to help students learn the enjoyment and appreciation of music in a relevant way. In addition to creating an environment of learning that is culturally relevant, I have also strived to create a strong community of learners.” He said.

Receiving the honor of the Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year qualifies Young to apply for the 2022 Missouri State Teacher of the Year that will be announced in August.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.