Fox Fridays received a $100,000 grant from the Brabson Family Foundation

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Brabson Library and Education Foundation gave a two-year $100,000 grant to Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis to support the School’s series of free interdisciplinary workshops named Fox Fridays.

This grant will help Fox Fridays to expand its programs with more workshops, tools, and resources. They will also invite more instructors and participants across the campus.

Fox Fridays provide an exciting opportunity for students to learn from all types of creators in the stress-free environment of studio production. That is why Fox Fridays became a valuable resource for students at the Sam Fox School and the University of Washington.

Every Friday during the academic year, the series provides workshops that convert certain resource facilities or tools into classrooms for exploration. These workshops expect to make it easier for students across disciplines to access diverse spaces and resources throughout the school by providing an easy introduction to new tools, techniques, and processes.

The series has brought more than 40 workshops that attracted nearly 800 students, faculty, and staff over the last two years. despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Fox Friday made its first appearance in fall 2019. The series was founded by associate professor Jonathan Hanahan and Heather Woofter, the Sam and Marilyn Fox Professor, and the College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design director. Hanahan himself is also the director of Fox Fridays.

The Brabson Library & Education Foundation is a family-owned philanthropic foundation. It supports bold and innovative ideas in education and the arts, especially those with the potential for significant long-term impact.

