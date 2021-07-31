Saint Louis University Alum's Passion for Helping Others Grew in University

Austin Kehmeier/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Theresa Schafer, Saint Louis University Master of Social Work Alum, developed a passion to help others during her undergraduate years.

Schafer completed a year of service as a high school teacher in Chicago. She noticed that many of her students had barriers in education and learning. Based on that, she saw the need for a shift in career focus.

Before a year as a high school teacher, she completed her degree in theology and philosophy from SLU. Later, she enrolled at SLU in the Master of Social Work (MSW) program and successfully completed his degree this spring.

Schafer noted an increase in the number of members coming to the center to do their laundry during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not only important to be hygienic during the pandemic, but it was also a way for the members to get away from their daily lives.

She has a project named "Sustainable Suds", in collaboration with Healing Action Network Inc. and Vithya Murugan, an assistant professor. From this project, she received a grant from the 1818 Community.

Healing Action is an organization that provides social support, trauma counseling, and extensive service management to survivors of commercial sexual exploitation based in St. Louis.

This grant taught Schafer how to write grants, how the needs of the community vary over time, and how nonprofits rely on excess funds that may be spent on their members' lesser needs.

“The 1818 program is a really good way for students to learn those things, because I’ve learned so much not only about laundry and access in St. Louis, but also about the process of writing grants and how that changes over time,” Schafer said.

