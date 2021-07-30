Celebrate 200 Years of Works made by Missouri Writers

Alfons Morales/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO—To honor the region’s long-withstanding history of influential writers, Eugene Field Library will hold a special exhibition.

In the year 2021, the state of Missouri celebrates 200 years of collective literature works created by authors who considered the state as their home. This special exhibition is held at the Field House Museum’s Eugene Field Library, home to an extensive collection of Eugene Field’s works and runs from July 14, 2021 through January 8, 2022.

With a $5 - $10 admission fee, you will be able to learn about the many firsts and achievements that come from the state of Missouri. Witness works written by the first daily personal columnist, Eugene Field, to the first science fiction writer featured in the New York Times, Robert Heinlein. You may even find yourself to be fascinated by works written by the first African American novelist, William Wells Brown, or maybe even the many tales penned by the longest-serving female war correspondent, Martha Gellhorn. Contemporary authors such as Qui Xiaolong and Gillian Flynn will also be a part of this exhibition. Additionally, the Library will also be highlighting local authors that took part in their Speaker Series.

So what are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in the creative minds of these brilliant authors and maybe you will be greatly inspired to become the next big author from Missouri.

This exhibition is available to the public every Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. You can find more information about the exhibition by checking out the Field House Museum’s website.

