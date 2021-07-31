Enjoy Curated Arts while staying in this St. Louis Luxury Hotel

russn_fckr/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Angad Arts Hotel offers an exclusively curated exhibition to spice up your stay.

As one of St. Louis’ unique and luxurious accommodations, Angad Arts Hotel offers yet another hospitality experience where you can immerse yourself in carefully curated art pieces showcased only at the hotel.

Not familiar with art? Don’t worry, Arts Relations Manager and Curator Vanessa Rudolf will gladly give you the insider’s tour. You will be able to experience the current exhibitions, colorful rooms, eclectic public spaces, and the beautiful skyline view of the Angad Rooftop Terrace all for free.

The 4th Bi-Annual Exhibition features 35 local and regional artists, such as Sharon Aach, Michael Anderson, Foster Owen Atkinson, Greg Blair, Marilynne Bradley, Mollie Chounard, and more. The exhibition has been opened since May 2021 and will continue to be open to the public until October.

A majority of the artworks are showcased on the 12th-floor lobby of the hotel while some are exhibited on the first floor and their ART Bar. Since June 2021, the first floor quarterly exhibition showcases Cecelia Davidson’s “A Lilium’s Love Affair” as an additional exhibition to accompany the main Bi-Annual Exhibition on the 12th floor. “Davidson’s acrylic portraits of Asiatic lilies will have you falling in love with their delicate details and elevated elegance,” says the AAH website on the special exhibition.

Angad Arts Hotel is located at 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive and is a hotel specially designed to be as expressive and dynamic as the artworks they exhibit. Experience the power hidden behind colors such as Powerful Red, Freedom Blue, Rejuvenation Green, or Curiosity Yellow as you book a night to stay here.

To reserve your ticket to the guided tour, visit the Eventbrite page here.

