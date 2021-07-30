St. Louis CITY SC partners with Together Credit Union and give back to the community

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis City SC welcomes Together Credit Union as the official banking sponsor and new founding partner.

St. Louis CITY SC, Caroyln Kindle Betz, admits the excitement of this partnership and how special it is due to their shared values and deep commitment to developing the community. "How incredible is it that both of St. Louis CITY SC’s first two founding partners were so deeply rooted in the St. Louis community?" says Betz. "We couldn’t ask for anything better than that."

Aside from business as usual, this partnership plans to create financial literacy programs and outreach efforts in order to bring more opportunities to underserved St. Louis neighborhoods. While the soccer club focuses on youth development, Together Credit Union will be there to provide educational resources, expert advice, and professional financial guidance. They also plan to collaborate on many community service projects, such as Together Credit Union’s Day of Giving, to help and serve people and/or organizations in need.

"Through our partnership with St. Louis CITY, we hope to broaden our outreach efforts by creating sustainable, long-term financial wellness programs," says Tom Kraus, the Chief Operating Officer of Together Credit Union. "Our goal is to help young people and their families on the path to financial independence and success."

For fans of the club, the credit union will release an exclusive St. Louis CITY SC-branded debit and credit card. These exclusive cards will also include stadium events, discounts, and miscellaneous offers. The credit union will also sponsor the "Together Credit Union Club" where members will be able to mingle before, during, and after the match. Members of the club can also enjoy exclusive STLMade food and beverages during the match.

