The Final Recital of Dr. Horst Buchholz for Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in Midweek Music on August 4

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis invited the public to attend the Midweek Music & Farewell Reception, which will be held on Wednesday, August 4 at 4 p.m. The Farewell Reception, which will be held, aims to bid Dr. Horst Buchholz farewell while presenting his final music for the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis before moving to the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Dr. Buchholz was the music director at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, who served for 10 years. He began his journey as a member of the boys' choir in Germany, where he first studied sacred music. During his career, Dr. Buchholz has worked for various cathedrals and orchestras, including the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Colorado Symphony. His career success was marked by his position as the Vice-President of the Church Music Association of America.

In 2011, Dr. Buchholz joined as the new music director for St. Louis. Along his journey with the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Dr. Buchholz received great appreciation as a director who always gave high-quality liturgical music and could touch the hearts of the congregation during worship.

At the upcoming Farewell Reception, Dr. Buchholz will perform a music-themed "lighter summer fare" along with the music that is often sung. The farewell ceremony will be carried out in a light and fun outdoor environment to maintain a family atmosphere between the congregation and Dr. Buchholz.

If you wish to participate in the farewell of Dr. Buchholz, you can visit The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday, August 4 at 4 p.m.

