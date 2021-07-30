Blues sign three AHL's players with one-year, two-way contracts

ST. LOUIS, MO - Doug Armstrong, as the St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, announced the Blues signed three players from the American Hockey League. They are forwards Matthew Peca, Nathan Todd, and Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way contracts on July 30, 2020.

The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward, Peca, 28, was born in Petawawa, Ontario. He played in 21 regular-season games with the Belleville Senators that compete in American Hockey League last season. He scored 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and five penalty minutes. He also posted one assist in five games with the Ottawa Senators. Overall, he has recorded in 78 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and six penalty minutes.

Todd has played in 63 career AHL regular-season games played as a forward. He played with Manitoba Moose in the AHL last season, appeared in 36 regular-season games. Todd recorded 32 points (12 goals with 20 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. He scored 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes playing in AHL. He is aged 25, born in Ottawa, Ontario who stands 6-foot-1, 201-pound. He never appeared on any NHL games, so his first game with the Blues will be his NHL debut.

Last season Laval Rocket’s goaltender, Lindgren, 27, played in three games with them. He had a 2-1-0 record, with a 2.34 goals-against average. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound has also played with Montreal Canadiens with 24 career NHL regular-season games. His NHL debut game was on April 7, 2016. He recorded 10-12-2 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in total appearance in NHL.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.