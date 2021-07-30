Six Flags St. Louis has updated its safety protocols

ST. LOUIS, MO - You must consider this announcement if you plan to visit Six Flags, St. Louis because they change their safety protocol due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines. The protocol has started to take effect on Monday, July 26, 2021.

They will require everyone ages five and older to use face coverings at all indoor locations regardless of vaccination status, including team members. However, face coverings are not mandatory outdoors but are still recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Temperature screenings, reservations, and social distancing are not required. Six Flags also wants to ensure the visitors apply healthy hygiene, such as frequently washing their hands and using hand sanitizer located throughout the parks.

Six Flags will maintain the highest levels of cleanliness and sanitization in all of the attractions and facilities. They will continue to update protocols with the assistance of infectious disease experts.

However, Six Flags cannot guarantee that visitors will not be exposed to the Coronavirus when visiting the park. The CDC warns that some people are more likely than others to become seriously ill and that certain people are more likely than others to be exposed to COVID-19.

Guests should decide whether or not to go to the park at their own risk. People infected but do not show any symptoms can spread Covid-19 and any interaction with the general public increases the chance of exposure to Covid-19. So, you must understand and agree that you accept the inherent risk of attendance by going to the park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.