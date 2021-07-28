Nathan Walker to Join St. Louis Blues this Off-Season with New Agreement

Tom Foden

ST. LOUIS, MO - Fans of St. Louis Blues won’t need to worry about unrestricted free agents roaming around because the management has just announced Nathan Walker’s new contract.

It hasn’t been long since news of Walker and the Blues reaching an agreement was released. Reports of a minimum $750,000, NHL salary, and $300,000, AHL salary were being spread around, but it wasn’t confirmed until recently. On July 26, the Blues announced a two-year, two-way contract that Walker has signed with them.

The 27-year-old Forward is the first Australian to play in the NHL and was a part of the Group 6 UFA in 2019 before he was finally signed by the Blues. Walker has proven himself to be useful for Blues in the last season with eight games, a goal and two penalty minutes. Outside that, Walker had also been playing for the AHL’s Utica Comets, with two goals and six penalty minutes.

Throughout his career, Walker has played 25 NHL regular-season games with five points (three goals and two assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He has all means of testing the open market this year but instead has chosen to lay off the wait and sign with the Blues. By signing this new contract, Walker is expected to play a more regular role, perhaps even some time in the top-nine as the Blues are predicted to be losing some of their top scorers this off-season.

It is reported that the Blues has been extending qualifying offers to six other UFA - Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua, Jordan Kyrou, Zach Sanford, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich. If they follow in Walker’s footsteps, it will surely be an interesting off-season for the Blues.

