Move Forward with Billy Alsbrooks at St. Louis Seminar

ST. LOUIS, MO - On August 1, renowned speaker Dr. Billy Alsbrooks is planning on stopping by downtown St. Louis for a live motivational seminar.

Alsbrooks is in the middle of a worldwide motivational seminar tour. It is through these seminars that he will teach the Art of Greatness that will change how you view your life. This method is known for not only motivating someone through his speeches but also providing effective and time-proven steps that can help one step closer to success.

“Discipline is the daily process of creating the life you want by consistently chiseling away at the things that don’t belong,” tweets Alsbrook on his Twitter page, July 25, 2021.

Alsbrook himself is an award-winning poet, speaker, and motivational artist who is known for his inspirational videos, which has gained more than 40 million views on YouTube. Following this internet success, Alsbrook continues to write his own motivational book titled “Blessed and Unstoppable” which has now been sold in over 29 countries. Because of this, he’s now one of the most sought-after speakers in the world, both by NFL Teams, major corporations, and businesses alike. People are drawn to his energy, charisma, profound delivery and thought-provoking words—all of which are able to shift the mindsets of individuals and groups worldwide.

This event will be held at Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark on August 1, 2021. Tickets are sold at $99.97, but expect it to be sold out, so you might as well book them as soon as possible.

If you are interested in taking part in this event, visit this page to reserve your tickets now.

