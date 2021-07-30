Plan Your Dream Wedding at St. Louis PWG Wedding Show

ST. LOUIS, MO - Perfect Wedding Guide is back with another Wedding Expo to help you plan your dream wedding.

If you’re planning on tying the knot to the love of your life soon, be sure to participate in the Ultimate Wedding Planning Experience!

“It’s like Pinterest, but productive,” says an attendant of the expo. With only $10 - $15, you will be able to scout the best vendors, cake samples, entertainment, and wedding deals at PWG’s Wedding show. By attending the event, you won’t have to waste time finding your own venues, vendors, or organizers and worry if it might create a hole in your pocket. The exhibition is designed to showcase the year’s best wedding trends, deals, options, and wedding companies so no need to be anxious about being left out.

It’s not a couple-exclusive event either so feel free to bring your parents, family, and friends along. So save the date, reserve your tickets and get ready to head to River Casino City Hotel on August 8.

For years the PWG Wedding Show has proven to help many couples plan their wedding and get to know their wedding style. The exhibition offers consultations with many wedding vendors offering discounts, package upgrades, and even free services exclusive to the event. Participants also have the chance to win amazing prizes by entering the event giveaway.

Before reserving your ticket, be sure to read over their privacy policy so you’re sure about receiving emails, text messages, phone calls, voicemails, et cetera from PWG and their affiliates. Ticket reservations and further information can be found here.

