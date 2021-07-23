St. Louis SIBA alumna finds passion in fashion design

ST. LOUIS, MO - SIBA Fashion Development and Merchandising alumna, Danielle Calcara, shares how she found her path in fashion.

Like many university graduates, one would find themselves at a loss with the many options and paths one can take. Be it to dive directly into the workforce or to continue studying for your masters, it’s never an easy choice to make.

For Calcara, right after graduating from SIBA, her path led her straight to Stars Design Group, a global fashion design and manufacturing company based in St. Louis.

SIBA offers a wide range of fashion-related internships and opportunities for its students to explore and Calcara took that opportunity right under her hand. After graduation, she contacted Lynne Wasson, her mentor and fashion department head at the time, and Wasson sent Calcara’s resume to Stars.

Successfully went through two interviews and an internship period, Calcara is now a merchandiser at Stars. Calcara relishes how much she enjoys acting as a liaison between product development, the art department, factory and clients - which are the main roles of a merchandiser.

“I love that I get to work with a vast array of textiles and the newest fabric developments in the market,” she says. “And the amount of industry experience among my bosses and coworkers is amazing; I feel very blessed to work at a company with so much talent, intelligence, and experience in the industry.”

Her path to her dream career wasn’t an easy one. Getting back to college at the age of 27, after spending 10 years in a different field takes a lot of courage and a leap of faith.

“These are achievements that I am very proud of and prove that no matter how old you are, if you have passion and dedication, anything is possible!”

Calcara also graduated with a 4.0 GPA while becoming a first-time mom to her daughter - proof that this may just be the start of the many achievements she may gain in the future.

