Fair Saint Louis announces Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational esports tournament, presented by The Centene Charitable Foundation, will be held in Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on July 2-4, 2021.

Gateway Legends honors St. Louis' athletics, scientific, and innovation traditions while also supporting their commitment to STEM education. The top collegiate teams from throughout the country will compete in this national esports competition,

For a shared prize of $10,000, 16 collegiate esports teams from St. Louis and throughout the country will play in League of Legends. It is an action-packed team game that becomes one of the world's biggest esports. The goal of League of Legends is to destroy the nexus, which is the opponent base, while defeating the enemy along the way. The winner will get a trophy and the title as the Gateway Legends Champions.

The tournament schedule will be listed down below :

Friday, July 2 (from noon to 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 3 (from noon to 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 4 (from noon to 9:30 p.m.)

The tournament will be live-streamed via Nerd Street Gamers on Twitch at http://www.twitch.tv/nerdstreetlol. Fans can also watch the game live for free from several spots throughout Ballpark Village.

The 40,000-square-foot Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village will be accessible for visitors to watch the event outdoor. The tournament will be displayed on the LED display above the stage. All seating is on a first-come, first-served system.

During the Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational weekend, Ballpark Village will host free live music performances. There will be local and regional musicians and DJs who will perform outdoors on Missouri Lottery Stage at the Together Credit Union Plaza in Ballpark Village.

Check out the top 16 teams that will be participating in this tournament at https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/.

