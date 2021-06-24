St. Louis Science Center Esports Summer Camp Series

Sean Do/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Saint Louis Science Center partners with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to host a first-of-its-kind summer esports camp series.

These week-long programs will bring 11 to 18-year-old gamers in the St. Louis region and STEAM professionals in the esports along with medical and technology industries from around the country.

Campers will learn about various careers while also be able to ask questions and try new games in the UHSP Esports Arena.

Here's the schedule for their upcoming camp that will be held from July 19 to July 23:

Daily Schedule

8:30 – 9:00 – Arrival

9:00 – 12:15 – Orientation & Education Components

12:15 – 13:00 – Lunch (Self-provided)

13:00 – 16:00 – Structured Free Play & Debrief

16:00 – 16:30 – Departure

Discussion Schedule

Monday – Health & Wellness

Decision Making, Reaction Times, Diet, Injuries, Exercises, Proper Posture

Tuesday – Technology

Engineering, Software, Coding

Wednesday – Art and Music

Story Boarding, Character Development, Animation, Motion Capture, Music Engineering, Sound Effects, Voice Acting

Thursday – Interactive Media

Discussion Topics: Hardware & Equipment, Software, Shoutcasting, Marketing

The week will culminate with a unique opportunity for campers to experience some of the best the Saint Louis Science Center offers. Campers will experience OMNIMAX Theater show, a McDonnell Planetarium star show, and a unique virtual-reality-themed show live on Saint Louis Science Center's Energy Stage.

On Friday, the campers will arrive just like on 'regular' days, but they can experience the Omnimax Show and the facilities mentioned above. After that, there will be a segment for competition or daily activities.

In addition, campers will get to experience various game titles all week, then finish the final day with competition in the Science Center's innovative gaming arena, featuring one of four popular games.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.