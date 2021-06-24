Learn and explore agriculture with St. Louis Science Center's GROW

Erwan Hesry/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — GROW is an exhibit in the St. Louis Science Center focused exclusively on agriculture.

In GROW Pavilion and GROW Gallery, you will not only learn about your food’s journey from farm to table, but you’ll also learn the scientific processes that turn seeds into towering plants.

The GROW entrance is located on the first floor at Oakland Entrance, 5050 Oakland Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110.

The GROW Pavilion is an indoor area that features exhibits, educational programs, and planned events that explore farming and its essential role in today’s complex local and global economies.

You can visit the seed display, view a stunning collection of soil monoliths from every state in the United States, and check out the amazing glulam beams used to build the Pavilion.

Meanwhile, the GROW Gallery is located outside on the main level. You can learn to plant vegetables and flowers from seeds guided by Maddie.

Also, the GROW greenhouse is now open for self-guided exploration during the Science Center’s regular operating hours. Additional improvements are on the way.

Due to a grant given by the USDA’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, the St. Louis Science Center are working on improved signage to better explain the hydroponic systems on display in the greenhouse and highlight careers in the indoor growing industry, ranging from aquaponic farming to lighting design.

Admission is free for the public, but guests are encouraged to reserve entry tickets prior to arrival. For more information, visit https://www.slsc.org/visit/make-reservations/.

