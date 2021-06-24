Rockbot to show ‘Living St. Louis’ at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

12019 / 10259/Pixabay

ST. LOUIS, MO — Travelers will soon be able to enjoy the popular series ‘Living St. Louis’ at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The airport partners with Rockbot to bring Nine PBS to the Rockbot Airport TV Network. The show will replace CNN Airport TV Network to give enjoyable local content for travelers.

The long-running series ‘Living St. Louis’ debuted on Nine PBS in 2004 and will be broadcasted on Rockbot Airport TV Network throughout STL at 11 AM and 3 PM. The show highlights the diversity of St. Louis, portraying the interesting characteristics of the city’s people, places, and cultures.

“St. Louis Lambert International is the gateway to St. Louis so this unique series is the perfect program for travelers visiting here,” said Robert Salarano, STL Airport Properties Division Manager. “We are delighted to be working with Rockbot and Clear Channel as they are providing passengers with more engaging content that will inform and enhance their experience both in the airport and throughout the greater St. Louis area.”

“By partnering with Nine PBS, we are bringing local content to our airport network that showcases the history and culture of St. Louis,” said Garrett Dodge, CEO, Rockbot. “Previously, video content featured on airport screens consisted primarily of national news, but with the Rockbot Airport TV Network we are looking to elevate the traveler experience by featuring content that is entertaining, informative and applicable to the local area. Living St. Louis is the epitome of that objective.”

“Living St. Louis is a staple of Nine PBS and a favorite of our viewers,” said Matt Huelskamp, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Nine PBS. “Now, thanks to the Rockbot Airport TV Network, our content will be available to the nearly 16M travelers who fly through STL every year. It’s wonderful visibility for the series and for Nine PBS, but most importantly, it shines a light on the city we love.”

This partnership is also a collaborative product of Rockbot and Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the leading airport media provider in the US. St. Louis Lambert International Airport is one of the first airports to switch to Rockbot’s new network launched under this partnership.

