5 Books About Writing That Made Me a Better Writer

It’s odd work, making stuff for a living.

Yancey Strickler, one of my favorite writers and thinkers, put it best:

“Broadly, I am on the right path. I am doing intellectual work. I spend much of my time thinking and dreaming.

Day to day, I’m all over the place.”

That’s how my last couple of weeks have been — all over the place. Right now, I’m sitting in bed with a newly un-paralyzed french bulldog lying on my feet.

Tim Denning and I are lining up a new deep dive into LinkedIn. Green beans are boiling on the stove. I’ve just gotten my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The thoughts I’ve been exploring about fame, about art, about the internet, are all resting in my notes. I am too tired to fish them out.

So today, you get a list.

A practical, boring, helpful list.

Here are five of my favorite books I’ve read using since entering into this full-time writer/self-employment/stay-at-home-dog-dad thing.

How to Take Smart Notes

Imagine if you could build a private Wikipedia that served to cultivate all your sources, network your personal thoughts, and make your writing easier and faster.

That’s Smart Notes.

Smart Notes is derived from a method called Zettelkasten, a practice for learning and writing faster. That method, and the science behind why it works so darn well, is discussed at length in How to Take Smart Notes.

​ Read the book . Start taking better notes.

As a bonus, try out this tool called Roam Research . It’s what I use to manage my own Zettelkasten.

(PS, Zettelkasten is much simpler than it sounds. Dropping that name in casual conversation makes you sound super smart, though)

The Sense of Style

This book was written by a scientist, not a writer, which makes it all the more interesting.

Much like Smart Notes, Sense of Style lays out a structure, not a set of rules, for going about your work. It allows for flexibility, unlike that fussy English teacher you had.

My experience with writing has been largely intuitive. Books like this one are putting the legs back underneath me, giving me the path to mojo when it doesn’t feel so readily accessible.

Plus, it’s witty.

​ Check it out here. ​

Elements of Eloquence

If you’re going to talk about a topic as dull as rhetorical figures, you better darn sure be able to do it in a way that won’t make me fall asleep over my morning cup of Barry’s tea.

Luckily Mark Forsythe does exactly that.

Armed with a truckload of examples from the history of writing and packing a sidecar of English snark, this book will give you recipes for words when you feel stuck.

​ Read that here. ​

The Norton Field Guide to Writing

High school reading is wasted on teenagers.

Honestly, what monster decided to put a hormone-drenched boy in a chair for hours at a time to learn about prepositions? Sick.

You need the textbooks more after spending a few years in any profession, failing to achieve excellence, and starting to wonder “what on earth am I actually doing?”

Then, like a horse to water, you must return to the basics.

​ You’ll find them in this masterpiece. ​

Max Perkins: Editor of Genius

Confession time: I’m not much for biographies.

*ducks from rotten tomatoes.*

I know that probably costs me a few reader points, but largely, I find most of this genre to be needlessly long and tortuously slow.

Max Perkins’s story is different.

Editor of Genius is about one bright man navigating the perils of a rapidly changing publishing industry, a handful of moody authors, and, naturally, his own obsolescence.

​ It’s more encouraging than it sounds.

Many of us get into the field of writing because we loved to write.

Along the way, we forget that there are lessons that have already been learned, rhetorical tools that have been defined, and mistakes that could be avoided.

Wouldn’t it be nice to take a shortcut, for once?

