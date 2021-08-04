A Best-Case Scenario for Your Life

Todd Brison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLTe1_0bHTIjyn00

They fired her, and then she died two weeks later.

Barb was a wonderful person to work with.

“Was”

The soft helping verb suddenly feels like an anvil. Maybe because in the last 5 years, a lot of people have been taken to the land of was.

  • My sister *was* funny.
  • My grandfather *was* kind.
  • My great-grandmother *was* disciplined.
  • My friend from high school *was* talented.

Even the shadow of *was* is scary. Right now my grandmother is experiencing dementia. It hurts to know one day she will be a was as well.

So will my wife.

So will I.

But the death of a co-worker feels more futile. I point to family members and connect meaningful Christmases and birthdays. I connect life-changing conversations and decades of memory.

When I point to Barb, I can only say:

“Yeah she politely helped me format a few documents once.”

That feels unfair.

It feels unfair because she was a daughter, a sister, a friend. She was a thinker, a dreamer, a doer. She was a good person in a world which often feels short of them.

And look. I am chained to the ugly three letter word again.

Before I go much further, let’s take a brief stop over Ed Catmull, one of the co-founders of Pixar.

In 1972, long before Toy Story became a concept, Ed sat in a lab and waited for a caster model of his hand to finish drying. (He forgot to apply lubricant, which means he will be yanking out every single hair on the back of said hand until he is able to free it from the mold). Once finished, he used his real hands and fingers to paste no fewer than 350 triangles and polygons of varying size and shape on the fake hand. All of this effort is an attempt to mimic the curved structure of a human hand using only 2D shapes.

And why would he want to do that? Because at this time, computers were barely able to show flat objects, let alone a nuanced, detailed, three-dimensional hand. Ed attempted what nobody had done before with success. He would use the translate the X,Y, and Z coordinates of the polygons into an array of numbers in the machine, where the monitor would (hopefully) display a crude yet obvious duplicate of Ed’s hand.

This project took Ed endless hours to complete. It would go on to be the foundation of his dissertation — “A Subdivision Algorithm for Computer Display of Curved Surfaces.” His paper, a monstrous 84-page tome of data and jargon and theory and big words, would be judged and filed away where few people would ever read it.

Did you see what just happened? Decades of thought and work and application — and I boiled it down to three paragraphs.

Best case scenario: what you do ultimately ends up as a trivia question, a piece of esoteric knowledge filed away by only the most dedicated historians of your craft (and, perhaps, a writer obsessing over the most minute details of a creative company).

What conclusions can we draw from this?

Understand life will end, but live anyway.

Understand work will fade, but work anyway.

Understand love will stop, but love anyway.

These are the commandments of being human, best I have found: Live, work, love.

Maybe “Barb politely helped me format a few documents once” is the best possible testament to her memory.

Maybe “Todd once wrote a post that made me feel something” is the best possible testament to mine.

Here’s what I believe without question: The world does not need another Picasso — a sadistic narcissist with little empathy and even less respect for his fellow man.

Instead, this generation requires creative people who will say “my work is important, but so are the people I make it for,” who will understand the need for connection as well as success, who will build a better future for those who come next.

We need artists who care.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f8c77042baa2d57a633538c4466088fa.blob

I write books. When you're ready to write yours, call me.

Dickson, TN
111 followers
Loading

More from Todd Brison

The Biggest Reason To Do Work You Love

The first coffin I carried weighed 1,000 pounds. Struggling and slipping under the gravity of it, I thought only of Mouse Hunt. Do you remember that movie? There is a scene where Nathan Lane is carrying his dead father down the stairs. Before they make it to the hearse, he drops the recently deceased. The body races down the stairs, smashes into a fire hydrant, and is launched from his box directly into the sewer.Read full story

How to Banish Fear, Cut Deals for Companies you Don’t Own, and Work with Legends

“Fear blocks so much of what we can all be and do in our lives” she said. “Maybe this is a fault, but I was never afraid of rejection.”. 1. She wanted to live somewhere rent-free.Read full story

Your Imposter Syndrome is Fake

I read two sentences and cringed. Minutes before our lunch meeting, I’d discovered an awful truth: My friend was bad at writing. His sentences were broken. His verbs were odd. The grammar was a mess. Words like “extemporary” flew into the middle of a line where they didn’t fit, which meant he had cheated with a thesaurus.Read full story

Six Types of People Who Insult Your Writing (And What To Do About It)

First, a reminder about those who upset you with callous comments:. Anyone who offers open commentary on your work is giving you an opinion, not a fact. I haven’t always realized this truth. The first time I got published in CNBC, I had 50 comments congratulating and praising me. I had one comment which said it was “boring.” Guess which comment I remembered?Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Third Piece of the Puzzle

He’d just sold the company for $26 million. 13 years after he arrived in Nashville, 13 years after managing a technology nobody else wanted to deal with, 13 years after capital and growth, hiring and hustle, people and passion, he finally “cashed in.”Read full story

One Question You Should Consider Today

Imagine, please, a 6'5'’ 240 lb. man perched upon a little stool, brush in hand, surveying his palette across from another lineman (who in my imagination is posed exactly like “The Thinker”).Read full story

5 Books About Writing That Made Me a Better Writer

It’s odd work, making stuff for a living. Yancey Strickler, one of my favorite writers and thinkers, put it best:. “Broadly, I am on the right path. I am doing intellectual work. I spend much of my time thinking and dreaming.Read full story

A Life Lesson from 30,000 Feet

“As always, we thank you for flying Southwest.”. As we taxied across the runway, a wide, solid strip of land that undoubtedly used to be a cow pasture, passengers began to fall asleep. The early morning flight was a mistake because the world is quiet and black and I have too many chances to ask myself why.Read full story

3 Benefits from This Strange Habit

We Americans really do love to spend time in our cars, don’t we?. Sure, there are more remote workers than ever, but according to the research*, the average American still spends 30 minutes or so getting to work.Read full story

I Only Have One Real Goal.

But I hit it every single day. This won’t be for everyone. I know that because every morning I wake up to a world obsessed with billionaires. Who started the billionaire thing? Was it that lady who wrote 50 Shades of Grey? I swear there are six new articles about billionaires every day. “The Habits of Billionaires” “The Breakfast of Billionaires.” “How Billionaires Use the Toilet.” I don’t get it.Read full story

The First Words are the Hardest to Write

It’s been two decades now since I read Louis Sachar’s Holes, but that line is bolted to the wall of my mind. Though I initially remembered the line because of it’s prevalence in the story, it now serves as incredible writing advice.Read full story

How to Matter

Right now, one of the more popular shows on streaming television is a show called “Schitt’s Creek.” There is the premise, which is funny. There is an ensemble cast, which is well-designed and ripe with tension. There is the dialog, which is quippy and fun.Read full story

“What Do You Love About Writing?”

“If devotion is a river, then I’m floating away.” — Maggie Rogers. At the end of his delicious book, “The Seven and a Half Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” author Stuart Turton answers a series of questions.Read full story

Stop Worshipping Hustle

Generally speaking, the message we are told in order to find success is not “make your work as frictionless as possible.”. This story dominates our culture. It seeps into every nook and cranny, every blurb, every billboard. You can’t scroll YouTube without seeing an homage to the god of grind.Read full story

Calling Things “Dead” is Dead

9 years ago, marketing was dead. 7 years ago, guest blog posting was supposed to be in the grave. Art died 5 years ago, according to one comedian. 3 years ago, outsourced IT allegedly went down. Netflix needed to “pull off a miracle” in order to have any hope of survival only 2 years ago. (I guess it did because The Queen’s Gambit was delightful.)Read full story

“Never Settle” is Terrible Advice

Harry Styles’ latest album is good. That’s not an opinion at this point. (I promise we will go somewhere with this, so if you see yourself as “above” Harry or pop music in general, stick around anyway. You might learn something).Read full story

What Sort of Person Do You Want to Be?

The answer determines every choice you make. Luke and I met 5 years ago. Both of us were a little surprised by that number. 5 years the two of us have been blogging. It seems like days.Read full story

How to Bounce Back after a Huge Disappointment

When NBC jerked The Tonight Show away from Conan O’Brien, robbing him of promised fame and glory, Conan reacted in an unusual way. It was the first time anyone had seen the talk show host with so much as a five o’clock shadow. He was asked about it.Read full story

When You Write, Edit the Adjectives and Pound the Nouns

Memorable work needs less description than you think. I noticed something odd last week while watching Father of The Bride with Kate. It wasn’t the fact that some entrepreneur shoemaker could afford a million-dollar house in California. I’d noticed that bizarre write-in before.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy