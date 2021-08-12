Florida Schools Are Defying DeSantis Anti-Mask Order After A Surge of Serious COVID Infections Amongst Children

On August 2 the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting schools from enacting CDC issued revised guidance suggesting that all teachers, staff and students should wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccine status. He even threatened to withhold state funding for schools if they go ahead and implement mask mandates and ignore his executive order.

Now, ten days later as cases across Florida continue to surge (with 24,573 new cases on Wednesday August 11 - the third new record high this week), educators in the state are taking matters into their own hands. Ten school districts in the state (so far) have enacted mask mandates for pupils as they return to school, in direct contravention of DeSantis' order and mindful that their actions could incur is threat to cut funding and withhold superintendent's salaries.

It seems crazy that in the face of an undeniable surge in cases, many of which are now affecting kids, that schools have to take measures to protect the health of kids - in a way that's technically illegal. Commenting on the measures, Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said:

“At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck... (it's) a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees.”

Texas follows suit (in surging cases and banning masks for kids)

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott had previously enacted similar measures, effectively making it illegal for schools, colleges and universities to encourage masks amongst staff and students. As it came to light that nearly two dozen school districts in Texas had decided to require masks as schools re-open, Abbott took to Twitter to remind them that they face prosecution:

It seems that Abbott, like Gov. DeSantis both feel that it's up to the individuals (or their parents) to do the right thing and opt for masks rather than allowing schools the freedom to try and remain open safely?

Are states ignoring the seriousness of the situation?

Florida is the US epicentre of new cases of COVID-19 at this point. And yet, it seems Gov. DeSantis is determined to act in ways that deny the situation.

In July it turned out for example, that DeSantis was selling anti-vaxx and anti-mask merchandise online to raise money for his re-election campaign in 2022 - this while cases in his state continue to soar.

Meanwhile, on August 1, just a day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida broke a previous record for current hospitalizations - 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. On August 11 there were 15,449 people hospitalized by the virus.

The situation in Florida remains desperate - so why not take action?

The COVID situation in Florida remains dire. According to Data collated by the New York Times, as of August 12:

  • Florida has the highest number of new daily cases of ALL states - 21,169 - which is almost 17% of all new daily cases across the entire USA
  • Over the last 14 days it has averaged 121 deaths per day - 22% of all US COVID-19 deaths
  • Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have increased by 89% in the last 14 days.

Given these shocking statistics, Gov. DeSantis would be expected to be promoting all preventative measures, particularly those that protect children and young-adults - both masks to slow the spread and vaccines to limit the numbers who get sick.

Masks are an acknowledged way of helping to prevent the spread. They're not 100% effective, nor is the vaccine a guaranteed means of stopping people from getting sick once they've had their shot. But when it comes to beating COVID-19 we need to take every advantage we can get.

Instead he seems more motivated by winning favor within the GOP.

What is more important to parents - freedom of choice or safety of their kids?

At a time when hospitalizations are surging in Florida including for kids contracting COVID-19, many parents will be anxious about their kids' health and safety as they return to school. Teachers and staff at schools will likely be concerned too.

At least those school districts in Florida (and Texas) that are ignoring the flippancy of their state leaders seem intent on doing the right thing to protect public health as schools open once again.

What do you think about the state leaders who are preventing schools from implementing mask-mandates by the threat of withholding funding? Let me know in the comments section below.

