Absent from class: What happens when non-traditional college students can't find childcare?

Ari Hampton-Marcell, a student parent, with her three children.

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the coverage of higher education has focused on the travails of traditional undergraduates. But the pandemic has had a devastating effect on students who themselves are parents, especially of young children. In many cases, they've had to pause their education, mainly due to difficulties finding childcare. While remote classes may help, they are not always adequate for all students who are also parents. Considering that many college students are now non-traditional, the dilemma affects millions of degree seekers.

Christina Warden is the Director of Policy at Women Employed. She leads the ASPIRE project which seeks to help community colleges in Illinois reduce the number of students taking remedial education courses by placing those students deemed “not college ready” directly into college-level, credit-bearing courses with new instructional supports to ensure their success. Given the extensive body of work at Women Employed and their direct involvement with community colleges, Christina provides a unique perspective on the issue of student parents.

Most recently, Women Employed worked on passage of a student parent data bill in Illinois with a small group of partner organizations. The bill was signed and is actually a student parent data bill. Illinois SB267, signed on 7-9-2021, require institutions of higher education to collect and report data about student parents. As a result, Illinois colleges and universities should begin gathering new data on student parents this fall. This is the first step in what experts hope to be a phased in approach of data gathering about student parents leading to increased supports for those same students in future years.

“When we convened with partner organizations before the pandemic to develop advocacy strategies to enhance supports for student parents, we found that few Illinois institutions collect information about their student parents, which makes it difficult to understand and meet their needs. At the time, we found that uptake of some existing services was low and theorized that the reason is that student parents are rarely notified that services are available. Through informal information gathering, we found that most institutions don’t know who on their campuses are parents and therefore cannot connect with those students around their unique needs as student parents. We are working with higher education agencies in the state to craft the questions and data points as a first step to identifying those needing support,” Warden tells us.

There are many student parents who are struggling. Jordan Ferrell who dropped out of college three times in her early 20s and was a parent at the time. She had difficulty finding a boss willing to work with her on scheduling. It was hard to manage and stay focused when trying to make ends meet, make deadlines for classes, pay bills, and take care of her daughter. Thus far, she has attended two years of Truman College, one of the City Colleges of Chicago. Currently, Ferrell works in a fast-food restaurant by working part-time as that has allowed her to focus more on schooling and balance her daughter’s schedule.

For Ferrell, the biggest struggle came with the pandemic leading to all classes to being virtual.

“It was a hard adjustment. Especially with transitioning my daughter to online learning. One of the major problems that I had myself was being able to manage my own classes and continue to work full time pulling long hours due to our staff being cut in half because of Covid. It was a very stressful time for me. My classes began to fall behind even with my teachers trying to reach out to me to turn in late assignments,” she explains.

When Ferrell fell too far behind to catch up, her institution allowed students to drop out of current classes without receiving the credit and without having the dropped courses effect the students grades or financial aid. The student would then be allowed to take the same courses the next semester to receive credit. While she was allowed to retake the courses in the fall semester, it came with a cost.

“The downfall to having this happen was that I was now a semester behind. My main focus was to make sure I would not lose my job, and make sure that my daughter's online classes came first,” Ferrell elaborates.

Similarly, Ari Hampton-Marcell, another student parent faced similar struggles like Ferrell. Hampton-Marcell has three children: a 7-year-old son, a 4-year-old daughter and a 10-month-old son. She left Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL and had to retake courses at Prairie State College, an Illinois community college. She plans to enter a masters in nursing program designed for adult students at DePaul University at the Chicago campus in January 2022.

Hampton-Marcell was working as a contractor at the American Medical Association, but when she moved to virtual learning, she had to leave her job

Having everything locked down during the pandemic, it was challenging to make sure that both she and her son were getting assignments done and turning them in on time. It’s been a balance challenge for Hampton-Marcell. Costs of childcare for her younger kids has been her biggest issue.

“It’s a catch-22. How am I supposed to pay for childcare and be in school?” she questions.

When asking Hampton-Marcell what would be an ideal solution for student parents so they do not have to face gaps in education, she has several ideas. This includes access to daily on-campus and drop-in care for children or financial assistance to cover daycare expenses. She would also like to see “access to affordable housing or on-campus housing, especially those in graduate programs that discourage full-time employment while in school along with having premium healthcare benefits at lower cost for student parents and their dependents—which were likely suspended when they left their jobs; this should include prenatal care, as well as mental health services."

Hampton-Marcell also would like to see broader learning options, including synchronous and asynchronous classes, along with modifications to the eligibility requirements for assistance programs to allow for more people to take advantage as there are limitations to pursue education further otherwise.

I write about culture, politics, parenting, religion, and health. My work has been published in The New York Times, National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Vox and Prism Reports among others.

