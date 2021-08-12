ICNA Relief partners with HRSA to help increase vaccine awareness and accessibility

Covid-19 Vaccine Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the nationwide distribution and administration of federally authorized vaccinations bring forth a glimmer of hope for some communities. In this light, Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief has taken the lead in trying to mitigate the spread.

According to the website, "ICNA Relief strives to uplift the underserved in the US through a nationwide network of shelters, food pantries, health clinics, skill development programs, disaster relief services, refugee services and more. ICNA Relief works to build healthy communities, strengthen families and create opportunities for those in despair while maintaining their dignity and advocating for their basic human needs." Thus far, ICNA Relief has worked alongside several governmental agencies and major NGOs including FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), NVOAD (National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster), American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, NYDIS (New York Disaster Interfaith Services), CCUSA (Catholic Charities USA), LSSDR (Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response), UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) among others.

At the moment, ICNA recognizes that the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on disadvantaged, migrant, and racially diverse communities has also been reflected in the distribution of and attitude towards efforts. Racially diverse, lower income, and migrant communities are less likely to trust information about the vaccines, vaccine procedures, and doubt the CDC and other government resources. This recognization of the divide includes but is not limited to digital, mobile, and other obstacles.

“I wanted to get the vaccine but couldn’t get an appointment at CVS. My city is very densely populated, and every morning I would refresh appointments to see if a slot opened. Everything was booked, and I was scared I would bring COVID home to my elderly parents who lived with me. I received a (community) flyer that I can show up to the masjid get the vaccine and so could my parents. I am thankful for ICNA Relief for others that made this possible,” says Rabia Khan from Chicago

As per their press release, ICNA Relief is one of 127 organizations awarded one million dollars by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to spread vaccine awareness and education, and battle disinformation within diverse communities This will include linguistic support, logistical support, outreach during congregational prayers, partnership with mosques, community centers, and vaccine events.

“As a national minority-serving organization with a broad network of community-based chapters and a history of successful engagement in the health and social services sectors, we believe it is our responsibility to come together and advocate for the distribution of and access to federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines in a way that is equitable, promotes trust, and is consistent with CDC recommendations. As a convener of dialogue and a service provider to richly diverse communities who come from all over the world with different languages, cultural practices, and immigration statuses, we are well positioned to address the challenges ahead.” says Dr. Reshma Khan Director of Health Services for ICNA Relief.

Dr. Saima Azfar, who is the director of the Midwest office in Chicago tells us, "We are incredibly excited to be a part of an initiative that is so necessary and integral to the crossroads we find ourselves at. The past year and half have been incredibly difficult, especially in major cities like Chicago, and our demographics such as people of color, Muslims, immigrants, the formerly incarcerated, and the economically disenfranchised have been left out of vaccine outreach efforts. Our aim is to fill these gaps by reaching out to these people as their friends and neighbors and deepening our existing relationship as a helping hand to those in need."

Currently, ICNA Relief expects to reach approximately 330,000 individuals through outreach and education efforts, and will aim to measurably increasing vaccine coverage and uptake across the nation.

