ICNA Relief partners with HRSA to help increase vaccine awareness and accessibility

TKhan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EU5a_0bPfemLq00

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the nationwide distribution and administration of federally authorized vaccinations bring forth a glimmer of hope for some communities. In this light, Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief has taken the lead in trying to mitigate the spread.

According to the website, "ICNA Relief strives to uplift the underserved in the US through a nationwide network of shelters, food pantries, health clinics, skill development programs, disaster relief services, refugee services and more. ICNA Relief works to build healthy communities, strengthen families and create opportunities for those in despair while maintaining their dignity and advocating for their basic human needs." Thus far, ICNA Relief has worked alongside several governmental agencies and major NGOs including FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), NVOAD (National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster), American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, NYDIS (New York Disaster Interfaith Services), CCUSA (Catholic Charities USA), LSSDR (Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response), UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) among others.

At the moment, ICNA recognizes that the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on disadvantaged, migrant, and racially diverse communities has also been reflected in the distribution of and attitude towards efforts. Racially diverse, lower income, and migrant communities are less likely to trust information about the vaccines, vaccine procedures, and doubt the CDC and other government resources. This recognization of the divide includes but is not limited to digital, mobile, and other obstacles. 

“I wanted to get the vaccine but couldn’t get an appointment at CVS. My city is very densely populated, and every morning I would refresh appointments to see if a slot opened. Everything was booked, and I was scared I would bring COVID home to my elderly parents who lived with me. I received a (community) flyer that I can show up to the masjid get the vaccine and so could my parents. I am thankful for ICNA Relief for others that made this possible,” says Rabia Khan from Chicago

As per their press release, ICNA Relief is one of 127 organizations awarded one million dollars by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to spread vaccine awareness and education, and battle disinformation within diverse communities This will include linguistic support, logistical support, outreach during congregational prayers, partnership with mosques, community centers, and vaccine events.

“As a national minority-serving organization with a broad network of community-based chapters and a history of successful engagement in the health and social services sectors, we believe it is our responsibility to come together and advocate for the distribution of and access to federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines in a way that is equitable, promotes trust, and is consistent with CDC recommendations. As a convener of dialogue and a service provider to richly diverse communities who come from all over the world with different languages, cultural practices, and immigration statuses, we are well positioned to address the challenges ahead.” says Dr. Reshma Khan Director of Health Services for ICNA Relief.

Dr. Saima Azfar, who is the director of the Midwest office in Chicago tells us, "We are incredibly excited to be a part of an initiative that is so necessary and integral to the crossroads we find ourselves at. The past year and half have been incredibly difficult, especially in major cities like Chicago, and our demographics such as people of color, Muslims, immigrants, the formerly incarcerated, and the economically disenfranchised have been left out of vaccine outreach efforts. Our aim is to fill these gaps by reaching out to these people as their friends and neighbors and deepening our existing relationship as a helping hand to those in need."

Currently, ICNA Relief expects to reach approximately 330,000 individuals through outreach and education efforts, and will aim to measurably increasing vaccine coverage and uptake across the nation.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_491fb9d2ab61e5ce8eda9d76c67d207f.blob

I write about culture, politics, parenting, religion, and health. My work has been published in The New York Times, National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Vox and Prism Reports among others.

Illinois State
45 followers
Loading

More from TKhan

Movers weathering through the pandemic

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in our country, people of many industries are impacted. However, one particular arena that has largely been overlooked includes the moving industry. Movers struggle financially regardless of the pandemic. To be sustainable, movers need to find a way to increase their revenues so that they can afford to pay their workers higher compensations. For many, finding good labor is a feat for many movers as corroborated by Scott Michael, the CEO of American Moving and Storage Association. A big challenge includes finding people who would be willing to do the labor-intensive work. But with the virus on the move, there is a new normal that movers are facing.Read full story

A Muslim woman’s quest for ensuring halal ingredients while baking

One of Yousef's popular cakesTooties Treats: Saira Yousef. Saira Yousef identifies as a Pakistani but was born and raised in England. She moved from the United Kingdom to United States when she met her husband many years ago while doing an internship in Chicago. Her husband is Palestinian and together they have two children, Ameer and Ameera. Little did Yousef know that her life would take a turn by becoming a self-taught artist.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Absent from class: What happens when non-traditional college students can't find childcare?

Ari Hampton-Marcell, a student parent, with her three children.Ari Hampton-Marcell. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the coverage of higher education has focused on the travails of traditional undergraduates. But the pandemic has had a devastating effect on students who themselves are parents, especially of young children. In many cases, they've had to pause their education, mainly due to difficulties finding childcare. While remote classes may help, they are not always adequate for all students who are also parents. Considering that many college students are now non-traditional, the dilemma affects millions of degree seekers.Read full story
1 comments

A South Asian figure skating panel series wants to promote diversity

South Asians continue to be underrepresented in the professional sports world in the many countries they reside in and their participation rates lag behind their counterparts. This is also the case for figure skating. South Asian figure skaters have always shared the same passion for the sport as the others around them; however, there have been times South Asians have felt invisible or not fully understood, in the pursuit of the sport. Some have felt this more than others and at different stages of their lives. Consequently, South Asian figure skaters encourage participation in sports due to their underrepresentation in almost all sports. They want to see other South Asians also enjoying the medical and psychological benefits of "excellence in exercise" but of course, in a supportive environment.Read full story
Chicago, IL

IMAN celebrates historic police oversight legislation with events across Chicago

This weekend, The Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) will be recognizing the unprecedented passing of the People’s Ordinance this August through a series of events slated to take place across the city of Chicago. According to their website, IMAN is "a community organization that fosters health, wellness and healing in the inner-city by organizing for social change, cultivating the arts, and operating a holistic health center."Read full story
3 comments
Evanston, IL

Northwestern University Professor creates an innovative solution for learning Arabic

Professor Fatima Khan creates Arabic dictionaryFatima Khan. Professor Fatima Khan from Northwestern University began her Arabic studies at a young age like many non-Arab Muslims learning the language. In college, she enrolled in her first Arabic language course meant for non-native speakers. That is when she fell in love with Arabic.Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

How one doula is paving the path for breastfeeding and massage therapy

August 1st marked the beginning of World Breastfeeding Month. To see what is happening in the Chicagoland area, we had a chance with Leah Lichy, a doula and breastfeeding educator, who shares her story of how she is breastfeeding advocate at Blissful Mama. Lichy has seventeen years of experience in the field and also draws from her own struggles through nursing her children. This includes having a low supply, tongue tie, supplementing, etc. She has "walked the walk" and knows that having good support early and consistently throughout a new mother's first few weeks and months is exceptionally important.Read full story
Oak Lawn, IL

Two coaches reflect on teaching toddlers ball

This month marked the end of the first summer session for Tiny Tot Soccer and T-Ball taken place at the Oak Lawn Pavilion. Little athletes worked on body coordination, balance and self-confidence through experiencing soccer and t-ball. Students learned the basics of kicking, throwing, running, batting, and catching skills needed for success in both sports. The fun approach offered was a great way for both boys and girls to get their first taste of t-ball and soccer. Perhaps the neat aspect was that parent participation was required since this session was limited to toddlers that ranged from two- to three-year-old students.Read full story
Chicago, IL

New survey reveals how faith-based outreach has changed vaccine acceptance

The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) located in Chicago today released a new survey expanding on findings from the March 2021 PRRI–IFYC Religion and the Vaccine Survey. Together, these PRRI–IFYC surveys are the largest surveys on religion and COVID-19 to date and show that faith-based approaches continue to offer opportunities to encourage vaccination per the press release.Read full story

How one woman is shaping the path for doulas

Robin Ross holding her third child after she was born safely at home and in waterMaggie Cuprisin- Chicago Doula and Birth Photographer. Robin Ross has a passion for education and understanding the importance of early childhood development; her interests led her to seek a more natural approach to birthing her first born. She wanted to ensure women had positive experiences around birth as it is a special time for all. Today she is the founder of Blissful Mama, company she founded to have a more informed and empowered pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.Read full story
Evergreen Park, IL

Evergreen Park's Snapology location makes strides

Learning storytelling through legosJanessa Robinson. Previously, we sat down with one of the speakers, Janessa Robsinson, at Snapology, a place where individuals believe that children are meant to learn through play. According to Snapology, when children are engaged in interactive, hands-on learning activities, their creativity flourishes and they show an increased interest in school. This way it helps children grow with a thirst for knowledge. Snapology does this by engaging children ages 1-14 using LEGO® bricks, K’Nex and technology. While the kids are having fun with familiar toys, laptops and iPads, Snapology sneaks in the learning. This is all in the name of education!Read full story

Thousands of Muslims observe Eid ul Adha

Celebratory LanternsPhoto by Siti Rahmanah Mat Daud on Unsplash. Muslims all across the globe celebrated Eid ul Adha, known as the festival of sacrifice, this week. This Eid is one of two, the first being Eid ul Fitr, celebrated within Islam. Muslims believe that Eid ul Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (also known as Prophet Abraham) sacrifice of his son in an act of obedience to God. He was commanded to do this act in a dream and complied accordingly. At the point in which the sacrifice was about to be made, God placed an animal instead as he was pleased with the action. Thus, today, Muslims offer an animal sacrifice accordingly. They divide the sacrifice in three parts: one for themselves, one for family and friends, and one for the poor and needy. While traditionally there have been large gatherings to celebrate this momentous occasion, with the pandemic, this was the first time some Muslims felt a bit of a difference.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Janessa Robinson Speaks At Evergreen Park Snapology: A Story Building Workshop

With the pandemic changing the world completely, there's a lot of uncertainty with people's lives. A lot has been put on hold leading to much uncertainty. Janessa Robinson, Founder and CEO of Artistry Land recognized this. This is why she decided to speak at The Snapology Storytelling Workshop taking place today at The Collective Lab. In the midst of all this, she took a moment to chat with us.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy