Evanston, IL

Northwestern University Professor creates an innovative solution for learning Arabic

TKhan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027ysD_0bHlw3PA00
Professor Fatima Khan creates Arabic dictionary

Professor Fatima Khan from Northwestern University began her Arabic studies at a young age like many non-Arab Muslims learning the language. In college, she enrolled in her first Arabic language course meant for non-native speakers. That is when she fell in love with Arabic.

"I found [Arabic] to be so systematic, formulaic and almost mathematical in how one root can spin off so many words by plugging it into a specific pattern. Non-native speakers learning the language should know that they can learn Arabic at anytime if they are consistent!" Khan says.

Khan learned Arabic as an adult and she teaches undergraduate students who do not even have the basic background of reading. She notes that after some diligent study, students are doing amazing work with the language. Khan encourages learning a language as this always helps connect you to a place and people in a unique way.

When learning Arabic, Khan is always trying to find a void in the field and fill it because as a non-native speaker she has seen where she has struggled with the language and wanted to find ways to address that. This is why Khan developed her own dictionary: The Arabic Students’ Dictionary.

"This is a dictionary for those who are studying and learning the Arabic language. It is not a quick translation tool. Rather it is based off the systematic root and pattern system of the Arabic language.  The user is able to look up a word by typing it into the search and then they will be able to not only see the definition of the word, but also explore words from the same root. Common phrases and expressions are also listed as well as plural forms," Khan explains.

When asked about the need for this dictionary, Khan mentions that is dictionary is unique "because the only other root and pattern type of dictionary is a physical dictionary or a PDF of hundreds of pages of the physical dictionary online which requires you to already know the root of the word to be able to find the meaning." Khan further elaborates how this can be tricky for words that are longer and have lots of letters making it hard to deduce the root of the word.

"The Arabic Students Dictionary is coded to stem any word a user types to its root form for the user.  Also, you do not need to carry around a heavy physical dictionary or spend time scrolling through PDF pages. You can get the meaning of a word in a click," Khan mentions.

Although there are many dictionaries out there and all can be useful, Khan indicates that no other dictionary helps you learn Arabic by being exposed to the roots and related words and common expressions and sayings. Such features would benefit a student learning Arabic.

Currently, Khan is working on releasing the mobile app for the dictionary site soon. As she is excited about new developments, she keeps her goal in mind: to facilitate learning Arabic for people all over the world and utilize technology so that the learning is only a click away.

