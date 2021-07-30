Oak Lawn, IL

Two coaches reflect on teaching toddlers ball

TKhan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT9mo_0bBEhynC00

This month marked the end of the first summer session for Tiny Tot Soccer and T-Ball taken place at the Oak Lawn Pavilion. Little athletes worked on body coordination, balance and self-confidence through experiencing soccer and t-ball. Students learned the basics of kicking, throwing, running, batting, and catching skills needed for success in both sports. The fun approach offered was a great way for both boys and girls to get their first taste of t-ball and soccer. Perhaps the neat aspect was that parent participation was required since this session was limited to toddlers that ranged from two- to three-year-old students.

We had a chance to talk two of the coaches, Fey Rangel and Jimmy Alfaro, who were eager to get their young students moving.

“It is important to coach kids right now because we're at the tail end of a year-long pandemic and a lot of kids haven't been physically active in over a year because of quarantine,” Alfaro says. He explains how being a coach for young kids requires a lot patience. With Covid-19, many kids have been very shy as they have been used to spending time at home; thus, it is critical to be gentle with his young students and get to know each of them in class.

For Rangel coaching kids was important at this time because of her career choice of wanting to be a coach. “It helps me interact and get more hands-on and get more experience with the kids,” Rangel explains.

While Alfaro did not have a background in coaching, he embraced the challenge. “I've always wanted to coach kids since high school. I always thought it would be cool to get paid to play sports with kids,” he says. His experience after the first session was really fun as he enjoyed seeing the kids every week and getting to play with them. “I enjoy seeing the kids get better at the sports we teach them as the class goes during the sessions,” he adds.

Rangel, on the other hand, has been in sports since a very young age and had coaches that became mentors for her that she truly looked up to; consequently, she wanted to be able to do that for others as she loved it.

“I feel that as a female coach for young kids, I not only set an example for the young girls in my class to exemplify that we as girls are just as capable of doing what boys can do. But I also bring a more nurturing and caring aspect while coaching the kids,” she tells us.

As both high schoolers get ready for college, they leave the toddlers with renewed energy. This program was a fun way to expose children at a young age to learn many elements including “social skills, being more active, learning to follow and listen to rules,” says Rangel.

In many ways, both Rangel and Alfaro found this program to be an eye-opener for them as well. They appreciated the way both their students and their parents interacted with different parts of the program and look forward to doing this again when the opportunity arises.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_491fb9d2ab61e5ce8eda9d76c67d207f.blob

I write about culture, politics, parenting, religion, and health. My work has been published in The New York Times, National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Vox and Prism Reports among others.

Illinois State
20 followers
Loading

More from TKhan

Evanston, IL

Northwestern University Professor creates an innovative solution for learning Arabic

Professor Fatima Khan creates Arabic dictionaryFatima Khan. Professor Fatima Khan from Northwestern University began her Arabic studies at a young age like many non-Arab Muslims learning the language. In college, she enrolled in her first Arabic language course meant for non-native speakers. That is when she fell in love with Arabic.Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

How one doula is paving the path for breastfeeding and massage therapy

August 1st marked the beginning of World Breastfeeding Month. To see what is happening in the Chicagoland area, we had a chance with Leah Lichy, a doula and breastfeeding educator, who shares her story of how she is breastfeeding advocate at Blissful Mama. Lichy has seventeen years of experience in the field and also draws from her own struggles through nursing her children. This includes having a low supply, tongue tie, supplementing, etc. She has "walked the walk" and knows that having good support early and consistently throughout a new mother's first few weeks and months is exceptionally important.Read full story
Chicago, IL

New survey reveals how faith-based outreach has changed vaccine acceptance

The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) located in Chicago today released a new survey expanding on findings from the March 2021 PRRI–IFYC Religion and the Vaccine Survey. Together, these PRRI–IFYC surveys are the largest surveys on religion and COVID-19 to date and show that faith-based approaches continue to offer opportunities to encourage vaccination per the press release.Read full story

How one woman is shaping the path for doulas

Robin Ross holding her third child after she was born safely at home and in waterMaggie Cuprisin- Chicago Doula and Birth Photographer. Robin Ross has a passion for education and understanding the importance of early childhood development; her interests led her to seek a more natural approach to birthing her first born. She wanted to ensure women had positive experiences around birth as it is a special time for all. Today she is the founder of Blissful Mama, company she founded to have a more informed and empowered pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.Read full story
Evergreen Park, IL

Evergreen Park's Snapology location makes strides

Learning storytelling through legosJanessa Robinson. Previously, we sat down with one of the speakers, Janessa Robsinson, at Snapology, a place where individuals believe that children are meant to learn through play. According to Snapology, when children are engaged in interactive, hands-on learning activities, their creativity flourishes and they show an increased interest in school. This way it helps children grow with a thirst for knowledge. Snapology does this by engaging children ages 1-14 using LEGO® bricks, K’Nex and technology. While the kids are having fun with familiar toys, laptops and iPads, Snapology sneaks in the learning. This is all in the name of education!Read full story

Thousands of Muslims observe Eid ul Adha

Celebratory LanternsPhoto by Siti Rahmanah Mat Daud on Unsplash. Muslims all across the globe celebrated Eid ul Adha, known as the festival of sacrifice, this week. This Eid is one of two, the first being Eid ul Fitr, celebrated within Islam. Muslims believe that Eid ul Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (also known as Prophet Abraham) sacrifice of his son in an act of obedience to God. He was commanded to do this act in a dream and complied accordingly. At the point in which the sacrifice was about to be made, God placed an animal instead as he was pleased with the action. Thus, today, Muslims offer an animal sacrifice accordingly. They divide the sacrifice in three parts: one for themselves, one for family and friends, and one for the poor and needy. While traditionally there have been large gatherings to celebrate this momentous occasion, with the pandemic, this was the first time some Muslims felt a bit of a difference.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Janessa Robinson Speaks At Evergreen Park Snapology: A Story Building Workshop

With the pandemic changing the world completely, there's a lot of uncertainty with people's lives. A lot has been put on hold leading to much uncertainty. Janessa Robinson, Founder and CEO of Artistry Land recognized this. This is why she decided to speak at The Snapology Storytelling Workshop taking place today at The Collective Lab. In the midst of all this, she took a moment to chat with us.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy