Lafayette's Local Kitchens Offers Free $10 to New Customers, Features Foods from 8 San Francisco Restaurants

In an attempt to lure in new customers, distributed digital kitchen service Local Kitchens is offering new customers who place orders directly through the company’s website a generous deal--$10 off their first order.

Local Kitchens brings a fast-growing new food business model to downtown Lafayette, California. From their location on Mount Diablo Boulevard across the street from Vitality Bowls just outside Lafayette’s downtown core, Local Kitchens uses one kitchen to produce and sell food from eight different San Francisco restaurants.

These include Proposition Chicken, Curry Up Now, Mixt, Bacon Bacon, Glaze, Senor Sisig, Wise Songs and Oren’s Hummus. The restaurants run the gamut from Filipino cuisine to traditional fried chicken to upscale Jewish deli food.

Because all the food is made by the same staff members in the same kitchen, it’s easy and relatively inexpensive for these San Francisco restaurants to have a presence in the Lamorinda area. They can share one facility and one set of staff, and provide a wide variety of different cuisines to hungry locals. The model is often called a “ghost kitchen”, and it’s thrived nationwide during the pandemic.

Although the store has a system for in-person order and has recently added several picnic tables outside, most orders likely come through delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats. On those services, each participating restaurant is listed separately--most people in Lafayette who order from Glaze or Wise Sons on Doordash probably have no idea that the food actually comes from Local Kitchens.

Delivery services take a hefty cut, though, and that likely eats into the fledgling business’ margins. Instead of relying solely on partners, Local Kitchens appears to be working to convince locals to order directly through their own website and pick up their food themselves, or to use Local Kitchens’ delivery service (which is likely contracted out to an existing food delivery app, albeit with better terms). Ordering directly provides the additional benefit of being able to mix and match, ordering items from any of Local Kitchen’s partner restaurants in one order.

To that end, Local Kitchens is offering new, direct website customers $10 off their first order. That provides an incentive to order directly with the company. It’s enough to purchase a Bacon Bacon breakfast burrito or a pint of Humphrey Slocombe ice cream, which Local Kitchens also features on their menu.

One caveat: because Local Kitchens produces food from so many restaurants, their menu for each restaurant is more limited. You’ll find the restaurant’s greatest hits, but many less-ordered items won’t be present. Still, it’s a lot easier to place an order for a few items from Local Kitchens than to drive all the way to the city for food from a place like Wise Sons, which I used to occasionally do.

To take advantage of the offer, visit the Local Kitchens website, create a new account, and use the code NEW10 when creating the account for your order. If you’re like me, you might find yourself turning to Local Kitchens more and more often as you answer the daily question “What’s for lunch?”

