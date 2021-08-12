Vaccination or Weekly Testing Mandatory at West Contra Costa Schools, as District Reopens 100% In-Person

Thomas Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inFiK_0bPnONpt00
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

The West Contra Costa Unified School district announced via a tweet and a post to the district website late Wednesday evening that schools would reopen 100% in person this fall, but that vaccination against Covid-19 or weekly Covid-19 tests would be required for all students and staff members.

According to an infographic published by the district, a Covid-19 vaccine is “required for employees, or weekly testing”. The infographic also states “Cadence testing increased to once a week for unvaccinated student (sic) and staff”.

“The health and safety of WCCUSD students and staff is our top priority”, the district said in their update. “We are shifting and following the State’s and Contra Costa County Health Services recommendations.” The district said on its website that resources would be provided to assist with reopening, including “additional counselors, mental health services, custodians, CSO’s, etc.”

A handbook released by the district provides additional details about Covid-19 policies. According to the handbook, the district has implemented safety protocols including “universal masking for students and staff regardless of vaccination status, getting the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible, reminding students and staff to frequently wash their hands, staying home if students or staff are sick, regular cleaning and disinfecting, upgrading our HVAC filters, preparing classrooms and common areas with visual markers, posting signs across campus, and installing plexiglass barriers in WCCUSD school offices.”

Additional requirements for visitors and volunteers were listed in the handbook, as well as details about updates to ventilation systems and other infrastructure. Beyond the reference to “getting the Covid-19 vaccine”, little additional information was provided in the handbook regarding the specifics of the district’s vaccination requirements. The only information specifically addressing vaccination or testing appeared to be in the tweet and infographic shared by the district. Presumably, more details will be provided as specific plans are made.

Some parents of WCCUSD students hailed the decision as a positive one. Others expressed concern about the requirement for 100% in-person learning. One parent said that “WCCUSD makes no exceptions” to this rule, and said that it negatively impacts their child, a “pediatric cancer survivor”.

Others appeared to feel that the measures announced by the district didn’t go far enough. Presumably, concerns center around the option for weekly testing in place of vaccines. One person wrote that they “expected a TRUE MANDATE”, citing an undisclosed email they had received, allegedly from the district.

The WCCUSD covers the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole, and Hercules and the unincorporated areas of Bayview-Montalvin Manor, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond, and Tara Hills. The decisions of the district around masking, vaccines and more have the potential to impact thousands of students.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_92714d038c7a13ccfc941796c9edb7a3.blob

Thomas Smith is an award winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide.

Lafayette, CA
2708 followers
Loading

More from Thomas Smith

3 Hard Truths About the Creator Economy

The creator economy is steadily gaining steam, with platforms from Substack to BitClout to Quora scrambling to retain the best content creators, and often offering them huge incentives. As Alex Kantrowitz recently pointed out in OneZero, it’s a fantastic time to be a talented creator. Platforms are finally seeing the value of creators' content, and they can’t get enough of it.Read full story

4 Great Places to Get Pepperoni Pizza in the Bay Area

It’s official: the San Francisco Bay Area has some of the most expensive pepperoni pizza in America. That’s according to the results of a study by financial literacy company Expensify, which looked at the average price of pizza and the density of pizzerias across the United States in order to develop a comprehensive Pizza Index. The average price of a pepperoni pizza in San Francisco proper was $11.67, according to the company. In food-obsessed Berkeley, that price was $12.09. Only Eugene, Oregon topped the Bay Area on pepperoni pizza pricing.Read full story
2 comments
Lafayette, CA

Antivax Protests Return to El Curtola Overpass

Drivers who happened to look up into the sky in the vicinity of Lafayette’s El Curtola overpass while traveling down Highway 24 for their evening commute would be forgiven for wondering what was going on up there. Last week, the bridge was adorned with a motley (though admittedly colorful) collection of staunchly conservative signs and slogans.Read full story
2 comments
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette's Local Kitchens Offers Free $10 to New Customers, Features Foods from 8 San Francisco Restaurants

In an attempt to lure in new customers, distributed digital kitchen service Local Kitchens is offering new customers who place orders directly through the company’s website a generous deal--$10 off their first order.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

3 Ways to Fight the Bay Area's Deadly Wildfire Smoke

Last week, it rolled in for the first time this season. Wildfire smoke--mainly from the wildly destructive Dixie Fire in Northern California--blanketed parts of the East Bay and South Bay. Although San Francisco itself was largely spared, air quality degraded quickly in East Bay cities including Lafayette and Pleasant Hill, often reaching unhealthy levels.Read full story
2 comments

Newsom is Making a Fatal Error In How He's Fighting The Recall Election

Earlier this year, and despite the challenges of gathering signatures during the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of Californians successfully gathered the signatures required to force a recall election for governor Gavin Newsom. The election will be held on September 14, 2021, and will cost Californian taxpayers an estimated $276 million.Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Smoke Plume Chokes East Bay, Makes Air Unhealthy, National Weather Service Predicts When Smoke Will Stop

On Friday, a major plume of wildfire smoke drifted into Eastern Contra Costa County, choking the area with unhealthy air quality. It was the first major air quality event of the 2021 fire season, which has arrived unseasonably early. Plumes have not reached the Bay Area until November or later in previous seasons.Read full story
California State

Pain in the Pump, Why Are CA Gas Prices So High And When Will the Pain Stop?

If you’ve gone to the pump to fill up your car lately in California, and especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, you may have noticed extremely high gas prices. I gathered data on gas prices from several gas stations around the Bay Area in early July, 2021. Prices in the Bay Area were as high as $4.23 per gallon at the stations I visited. In San Francisco proper, the prices can easily exceed $5 per gallon. When I went to fill up with 16 gallons of fuel during a recent stop, the price of the fillup was $68.Read full story
45 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Walk With Me On the Contra Costa Canal Trail, a Practical Whole-Access Trail With a Weird Sort of Semi-Industrial Beauty

The East Bay is famous for its trails, with a sprawling network of paved and off-road paths which connect many of the region’s bigger towns, as well as parks and other attractions. For sheer usefulness--as well as a weird kind of semi-industrial beauty--few of them beat the Contra Costa Canal Trail.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

U-Pick Fruit in Brentwood Makes an Awesome Local Roadtrip

Everyone in the Bay Area has heard of “farm-to-table” food, and most of us have tried it—either a handful of times, a handful of times every month, or perhaps last night for dinner. Still, even if you eat farm-to-table food all the time, it’s probably rare that you actually go to the farm to get it. Throughout the summer, multiple farms in Brentwood offer Bay Area residents the chance to do just that: bring farm-fresh food to your plate.Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Covid-19 Shot May Soon Be Required at SF Restaurants and Bars, Some Are Considering Using Vaccine Passport QR Codes

Bars and restaurants in San Francisco are considering whether to require proof of Covid-19 from customers prior to serving them, according to reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle and sources I interviewed for this story.Read full story
17 comments
Plano, TX

See the Terrifying Moment That a House Exploded in Plano, Texas Live on Camera, Injuring Six and Causing Major Damage

A remarkable video appears to show the instant that a house in Plano, Texas exploded in a massive fireball which rendered two neighboring homes uninhabitable and injured six people.Read full story
14 comments
San Francisco, CA

5 of the Most Unique Ice Cream Shops in the Bay Area

This last Sunday, July 28th, was National Ice Cream Day! Honestly, I don’t need a dedicated day in order to remember to eat ice cream— I’m perfectly happy to do that on a near-daily basis all on my own.Read full story
2 comments
San Mateo County, CA

Firefighters in San Mateo County Find Lost Dog, Reunite Her With Family

Normally, news from Cal Fire--California’s division devoted to fighting wildfires--is mostly negative and bleak at this time of the season. Multiple wildfires continue to rage throughout the state in a season which many expect to be among the worst on record.Read full story
1 comments

Dry Lightning, Fires Possible in East Bay Starting Sunday According to Red Flag Warning

Dry lightning and excessive heat could be responsible for the development of wildfires starting Sunday evening, according to a report and forecast from the National Weather Service. Even though flash flooding is affecting other parts of the United States, Northern California remains in a long term drought, and vegetaton is unusually dry.Read full story

Are Covid-19 Mask Mandates and Lockdowns Coming Back to the Bay Area?

Just when you thought it was safe to go out without a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, something major changed in the state’s pattern of Covid-19 infections. That something is the Delta Variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus which currently accounts for an increasing proportion of cases in the United States.Read full story
151 comments
California State

Prospective CA Law Makes It a Crime to Harass Abortion Doctors Online, Post Personal Info of Abortion Patients

A prospective new law in California, part of Assembly Bill AB1356 or AB1356, was recently passed in the California Senate Judiciary Committee on the evening of July 13, 2021. AB1356 provides increased protections to the state’s abortion clinics and reproductive health centers, including Planned Parenthood.Read full story
1 comments
Lafayette, CA

Six Places to Get Awesome Fried Chicken in the Bay Area

Your correspondent eats fried chicken at Angeline’s.(Photo: Amy Smith) July 6th just passed— which means it was National Fried Chicken Day, an annual festival of unclear origins during which Americans gather together to eat fried chicken of all varieties.Read full story
14 comments

FDA Mandates Warning About Rare Neurological Condition on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

According to reporting from the New York Times, Federal regulators at the US Food and Drug Administration are poised to add an additional warning to the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The warning is regarding Guillain–Barré syndrome, which the Times says occurs 300% to 500% more often in recipients of the vaccine than in the general United States population.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy