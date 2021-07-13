Watch Victoria's Secret Karen Allegedly Assault a Black Woman, Break Down, and Then Chase Her Around the Store

Still from video via MAMA AFRICA MUSLIMAH on YouTube

In an incident captured on the popular video app Tik Tok, a video appears to show a White woman at a Victoria’s Secret store in the Short Hills Mall in Millburn, New Jersey allegedly attack or attempt to attack a Black woman, and then feign a breakdown upon realizing she is being recorded, before allegedly becoming confrontational.

The video has since gone viral on Tik Tok and several other social networks. According to reporting by Meaww , the woman depicted in the video is allegedly New Jersey resident Abigail Elphick, who is White, and the person recording the video is Ijeoma Ukenta, who is Black. Ukenta posted the video to her Tik Tok after the alleged assault attempt, and later onto the popular video platform YouTube.

The alleged attacker has reportedly been dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen” or “Get Her Away From Me Karen”, after the term Karen, which is often used online to refer to White woman in a derogatory manner. The video is prompting intense conversations about the role that race played in the alleged assault and the aftermath.

The video appears to take place in a Victoria’s Secret clothing store, which has since been identified as being at the Short Hills Mall, an upscale shopping mall in suburban New Jersey. A woman approaches the camera appearing aggressive, and allegedly attempts to assault the person behind the camera.

As the person filming, since identified as Ukenta says “Oh My God”, the alleged aggressor appears to realize that she is on camera, and to cry and fall down. She then chases the person filming around the store, shouting “Get her away from me” and “Put that phone down”, likely in response to the fact that she is being filmed.

Subsequent parts of the video, which was later posted to YouTube, appear to show the woman continuing to cry and break down, as well as mall security arriving, and later police officers arriving.

In future videos, according to Yahoo News , Uketna shows herself at the local police department, and reads a police report allegedly describing the incident, in which the woman shown on camera allegedly claims to have had a panic attack.

Clips from the incident were shared on a YouTube channel titled Mama Africa Muslimah . A GoFundMe account set up by Ukenta had raised $43,000 as of press time. The description on the account states that “I am a Black Muslimah Nigerian AM and I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall. I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police. I'm looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong. “

The GoFundMe also alleges that Ukenta was “kicked off” Tik Tok after posting a video of the alleged incident, and says that Ukenta was wronged by various parties, including “all of humanity.”

On various social media and other platforms, the video has sparked vigorous debate about the role that race allegedly played in the incident.

