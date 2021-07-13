FDA Mandates Warning About Rare Neurological Condition on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

According to reporting from the New York Times , Federal regulators at the US Food and Drug Administration are poised to add an additional warning to the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The warning is regarding Guillain–Barré syndrome, which the Times says occurs 300% to 500% more often in recipients of the vaccine than in the general United States population.

The new warning is unwelcome news for the New Brunswick, New Jersey based company. Johnson and Johnson already struggled with the addition of a warning about a rare blood clotting disorder to its vaccine earlier this year, as well as perceived lower effectiveness versus the vaccines of competitors. The vaccine’s image also suffered when it was reported that stem cells from aborted fetuses were used in its development (though not in the final vaccine itself).

The new warning is the result of 100 cases of Guillain–Barré syndrome among the millions who have received the New Jersey company’s vaccine. To be clear, that still makes the condition extremely rare among those who receive the shot, and the Times says that rationally the new warning should not affect peoples’ decision to get vaccinated. When it comes to vaccines in America, however, little comes down to rationally, and emotions and misinformation often run rampant.

The Times also says that there is not yet a causal link between the vaccine and the condition, although other vaccines (including seasonal flu vaccines) have also been reported to cause Guillain–Barré syndrome in the past.

According to the Mayo Clinic , Guillain–Barré syndrome is a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own nerves. Weakness and tingling in extremities is usually the first symptom, the Mayo Clinic says. The condition is considered a medical emergency, and most people affected end up in the hospital. There is no known cure for the condition, the Mayo Clinic says, but 60-80% of people affected by it are able to walk again in six months.

Indeed, the Times reports that of the 100 people affected by the syndrome after receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot, about 95% were hospitalized. Unlike the clotting disorder which shut down administration of the shot briefly earlier this year, no deaths conclusively linked to the shot have been shown for the syndrome. Only one potential death associated with it was reported, but the link is not conclusive, the Times says.

The link to the rare syndrome was not dangerous enough to stop the FDA from allowing administration of the vaccine, the Times reports. Public concerns about warnings, however, have resulted in low uptake of the New Jersey company’s jab, however. Only 5 million doses have been administered in the United States since the original warnings surfaced, the Times reports.

Johnson and Johnson’s leadership is reportedly focusing efforts on promoting the vaccine overseas, where its single dose format might be beneficial, and the risks of infection with Covid-19 may be higher. Although other warnings have been attached to competing vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in the United States, they have not been associated with development of Guillain–Barré syndrome, the Times reports.

Overall, the FDA and the Times say that the benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, even with the new warning attached.

What do you think about the new warning on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine? Let me know in the comments.

