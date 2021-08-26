From glass to stone and everything in between - Guide to a perfect home design

Renovating your own home is truly an exciting thing. It’s a great opportunity for self-expression but sometimes, the myriad of options available can truly overwhelm new homeowners. Architecture is a constantly evolving field and new materials and new designs are used and cast aside almost every single day. This is why most modern housing takes the safer route and focuses on cheap houses that are uninspiring in most respects. If you’re particularly daring and want to go against the grain and build the house of your dreams, then we are here to guide you.

In terms of renovation, houses are structurally divided into roofs, windows and the sidings. The interiors are too complex for this guide here but we would get to them when we can. Many firms specialize in unique housing and construction such as GS Exterior Experts. Some are expensive but others offer more bang for your buck. It is important to choose one that offers good quality construction as well as responsible staff.

Roofs

Roofs are your shield against the weather. You need a roof that’s safe as well as attractive. You have many different options available in installing roofs. Most go for asphalt roofs which are cheap and durable but for those who require premium roofs may consider opting steel or tiles. These cost more initially but save money on maintenance in the long term. The important thing is to balance safety, the look, and the cost. Considering the recent changes in the world’s climate, now would be a good time to renovate your roofs to make sure they ae on par with the weather.

Windows

If houses were humans, the windows would be the eyes. These are as important for aesthetics as they are for protection. Lots of window designs exist on the market for different places. You’ll find glass for huge sliding doors, windows, and also for greenhouses if you’re the type with a green thumb. The windows vary in their material and you would have to decide between glass, fiberglass or vinyl. Glass is the most prolific and common. Fiberglass is an attractive alternative that is well known for its longevity. Vinyl is for those who want their windows as tough as they can be. Vinyl windows are durable enough to withstand whatever the weather throws at you. One thing which is common across all of these is that they provide you a safe view of the beautiful world outside.

Siding

Sidings are going to potentially be the most distinctive element of your house. You need a design that has flair and style while not compromising on quality. Designs are aplenty in terms of siding so choose whatever suits you best. The James Hardie siding design is predominant in the suburbs owing to its design, durability and attractive pricing. It is easy to customize and lasts long. If you desire a more natural and rustic look, you can try wood which looks fantastic. Finally, stone and stucco dramatically changes the appeal of your house, making it look like a palace. They cost a lot more but the increase in property value and the natural appeal makes it worth it.

Try out each and discuss your options with your favorite contractors.

