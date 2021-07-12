Fresno, CA

The 5 best places to live in Fresno, CA

Fresno County now has more than 1 million people residing in its cities and suburbs. With the population growth, the challenge to find a good place to live also increases.

Hence, if you are looking for a good place to live or are just curious to know, here are the five best places in Fresno.

The Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area. - niche

1. Clovis

With a population of 109,160, Clovis ranks #1 among other neighborhoods in Fresno. The suburb is one of California's best places to live in.

It gets an overall Niche grade of 'A-' with a good for families rating of 'A-' and 'B-' for vibrant nightlife.

Clovis gets a 'C+' rating based on the neighborhood's violent and property crime rates. The number of violent crimes recorded in the area is 212.8 per 100K people, which is less than 50% of the national average violent crime rate of 465 per 100K people during the same period.

2. Kingsburg

With a population of 11,955, Kingsburg ranks #2 among other neighborhoods in Fresno. The town has many parks in it and provides a rare suburban feel to its residents.

It gets an overall Niche grade of 'B+' with a good for families rating of 'B+' and 'B-' for vibrant nightlife.

Kingsburg gets a better crime and safety rating of 'B-' over Clovis. The number of violent crimes recorded in the area is 148.4 per 100K people, which is nearly 30% of the national average violent crime rate of 465 per 100K people during the same period.

3. Sunnyside

With a population of 4,464, Sunnyside ranks #3 among other neighborhoods in Fresno. The suburb has an above-average public school facility.

It gets an overall Niche grade of 'B+' with a good for families rating of 'B' and 'B-' for providing an active nightlife.

According to the most current data available for Sunnyside, the suburb has recorded a total of 2,015 crimes per 100K people, among which 321 are violent crimes, and the rest of 1,694 are property-related crimes.

4. Tarpey Village

With a population of 3,609, Tarpey Village ranks #4 among other neighborhoods in Fresno. The suburb provides a rural feel to its residents and has a highly rated public school facility.

It gets an overall Niche grade of 'B-' with a good for families rating of 'B' and 'B-' for providing an active nightlife.

According to the most current data available for Tarpey Village, the suburb has recorded 1,863 crimes per 100K people, among which 296 are violent crimes, and the rest of 1,567 are property-related crimes.

5. Fowler

With a population of 6,527, Fowler ranks #5 among other neighborhoods in Fresno. The town has an above-average public school facility.

It gets an overall Niche grade of 'B-' with a similar 'B-' rating for both good for families and vibrant nightlife.

Fowler has a crime and safety rating of 'C'. The number of violent crimes recorded in the area is 419.9 per 100K people, which is 10% less than the national average violent crime rate of 465 per 100K people during the same period.

I hope this list is helpful for you to pick a safe place in Fresno.

What is your view on this list? Is it a surprise that any of these areas made it to the best place to live in Fresno?

