5 memorable things to do in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Pexel

Los Angeles is famous for its movie industry. But apart from that, it also has a beautiful coastline, excellent museums, happening event centers, and great theme parks.

Whether you live here or are visiting the city for a few days, here is a list of five memorable activities you can do in Los Angeles.

1. Learn About the Hollywood History

Hollywood Sign Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Los Angeles city name is synonymous with Hollywood. It is the city that gave rise to the celebrity culture.

No surprise, the city has a lot of famous places tied to the history of Hollywood. The city offers numerous sights that can transcend you deeper into its history for those hardcode movie buffs out there.

You can go on studio lot tours to see the sets where famous movies were shot. You can also pay homage to many great movie stars in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

One can also tour the Westwood Village Memorial Park, or if you would like more, then scan through various filming locations to visit.

2. Explore Venice and Its Canals

Venice Canal Image by Ian Wilson from Pixabay

The coastal playground built on the salty marshlands is one of the most modern neighborhoods in Los Angeles, which can be visited all year round.

You can stroll through the lines of stores to quench your thirst for shopping. The streets are filled with stores selling arts and food.

You can also choose to take a guided tour of the streets to learn more about the history of Venice and its canals through the Venice Beach Walking Tours.

While you are there, you can check out the Arnold Schwarzenegger famed Muscle Beach outdoor gym.

3. Relive Your Childhood at a Theme Park

Santa Monica Pier Image by Bettina Nørgaard from Pixabay

There are many theme parks in and around Los Angeles that can take you to your childhood day's memory.

If you have kids with you, there is no better place than visiting one of these amusement parks. The Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier offers games and classic carnival rides along with a Ferris Wheel.

Nearby LA, you can also go to Universal Studios. They have many rides dedicated to famous movies such as 'Jurassic Park,' 'Harry Porter,' 'The Minions', and many more.

4. Watch the Sunset at Griffith Observatory

Griffith Observatory Image by Ira Gorelick from Pixabay

Griffith Observatory is located in Griffith Park at 2800 East Observatory Road in Los Angeles. Admission to the Observatory building, the grounds, and the public telescopes are always free.

You can see the beautiful skyline of Los Angeles city from the terrace of the observatory. The sunset view is incredibly mesmerizing from here.

Roam around and enjoy the displays in the observatory while you wait for the sun to go down. And, if you love gazing at the stars, you are just at the right place. Use the super Zeiss telescope to see the incredible night sky in its full fervor.

5. Take a Tour of a Movie Studio

Universal Studio Image by FF16 from Pixabay

Los Angeles city is full of movie studios. No surprise, it is called the Entertainment Capital of the World.

If you are a movie buff and wish to explore the behind-the-scenes of how a movie is made, you will love the tours provided by various studios.

In these exciting tours, you can explore the stages, outdoor back-lots, warehouses for props and costumes, etc. If you want to have the best experience, choose one of the tours provided by Sony Studios, Warner Bros, or Paramount Pictures, to name a few.

Have you already visited any of these three places before? Or, do you plan to visit these places next time you are in Los Angeles?

