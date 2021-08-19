Wild Adventures Extends $25 Day Ticket Offer to All Local Residents

Wild Adventures Entrance Theme Park Groupie

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is continuing to celebrate its 25th Anniversary Season with a special Homecoming this weekend honoring former employees with discounted admission and is now expanding that offer to all residents of Lowndes and its surrounding counties.

“Our Homecoming Weekend is a celebration of all those who have contributed to 25 years of unforgettable memories,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Our team members, past and present, are at the heart of those memories, but we decided to expand this event because we would not be where we are today were it not for the incredible support for our local residents.”

All residents of Lowndes County and its surrounding counties, Brooks, Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Echols, Madison and Hamilton, can receive $25 single-day admission on Saturday and Sunday, August 21 and 22, with proof of residence.

“If you are a former employee, all you have to do is present an old name tag, a photo or even just a fun story about your time at Wild Adventures,” said Vigue. “I can’t wait to share how the park has grown and changed with those who helped build its foundation.”

Discounted admission will be available for purchase at the park starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wild Adventures opens at 11 a.m. on both days.

For more information about Wild Adventures Homecoming and park operating hours, visit Wild Adventures.com .

