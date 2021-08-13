Universal Orlando Opens New "All Hallows Eve Boutique" To Celebrate Friday the 13th

All Hallows Eve Boutique Universal Orlando Resort

With summer coming to a close, we all start looking forward to the spooky season and Universal Orlando Resort is one step ahead of it! Opening the morning of Friday the 13th at Universal's Islands of Adventure is the all new "All Hallows Eve Boutique". Here you can experience Halloween season early by checking out the incredible displays, treats, and merchandise.

If you're anything like me, then you are ready for the full HHN merch lineup and this boutique brings us one step closer to it. There's plenty of spooky options including shirts, socks, wall decor, cups, head horns, and plenty more!

Halloween Horror Nights is only a few weeks away, but this new shop gives you access to some brand new merchandise to prep and load up for opening night. While you're shopping you can see that the Universal Creative Team has been working nonstop to bring amazing works of art to life within all of their sites including All Hallows Eve Boutique, Halloween Horror Nights 30 Tribute Store (opening August 19th), and all the haunted houses and scare zones we'll get to experience starting September 3rd on HHN30's opening night.

Can't make it to the park yet? No problem - https://shop.universalorlando.com/ has you covered! Come check out their online store which has tons of Halloween season merchandise to choose from.

