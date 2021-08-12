New Haunted House Revealed for Howl-O-Scream 2021 with Friday the 13th One-Day Deal

Howl-O-Scream 2021 Event Busch Gardens Tampa

Superstitions aside, this Friday the 13th will be a very lucky day for fans of fear in Tampa Bay. As Howl-O-Scream, Tampa’s largest haunt event, prepares to open on September 10 for 28 select nights through October 31, Busch Gardens is unleashing a limited-time offer to secure event tickets for up to 75% off savings for only one day.

Fright fans can take advantage of this scary good deal to enjoy all of the horrifying haunts and horrors of this year’s event…including a brand NEW house that’s been brewing in the woods.

ALL-NEW Haunted House: “Witch of the Woods”

“Witch of the Woods” joins “the Forgotten” and “Cell Block Zombies” as the third ALL-NEW original concept house at this year’s event:

Something wicked this way haunts…an ominous legend summons guests with her inescapable curse. Curiosity has brought many travelers into this dark forest, but only bone-chilling stories and dying screams make their way out. With each step deeper into the woods, the prospect of survival quickly fades as demonic disciples hunt wandering intruders through their abandoned village. Human sacrifices are chased to the witch’s altar, where dark fates are sealed with more than spells.

More NEW Fears to Expect this Year!

Five original concept haunted houses aren’t the only source of fear this fall at Busch Gardens. With open air scare zones covering the 300-acre park, three ALL NEW nightmares join returning fan favorites to torment guests select nights this fall:

NEW: Voodoo: Driven out of the bayou by ravenous werewolves, the witch doctors now practice their dark magic on you as they pursue their twisted revenge through ancient curses.

NEW: Skeleton Crew: Rising from their watery grave, shipwrecked pirates seek to plunder the world of the living, taking all lost souls as their bounty.

NEW: In the Shadows: Eerie legends and horrifying myths passed down through centuries of ghost stories have gathered in the woods, turning wary skeptics into doomed believers.

ONE DAY ONLY – 24-hour sale for Friday, August 13!

Fear is better with friends, and for 24 hours only, horror and haunt fans can snag major discounts to assemble their scare squad. Starting at midnight , guests canpurchase four Howl-O-Scream single night tickets for $99, only $24.75 each – up to 75% savings!Guests must purchase at least four tickets to receive the limited-time discount, which applies to additional tickets if purchased in the same order. Tickets can be used on any event night from September 10 to October 31.

Drop-dead prices this low won’t last long – the deal expires at 11:59 P.M. on Friday, August 13. Fans who follow Howl-O-Scream on social media now will have the opportunity to get an early start on the sale and learn even MORE dreadful details by following Howl-O-Scream on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

All of the tickets and tour products for the 2021 season are available online now. Visit www.HowlOScreamTampa.com to shop now and learn more, including exclusive savings for Pass Members and Fun Card holders for Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream in Tampa, plus admission products that also include access to unique and original haunted houses, scare zones, shows and more debuting this fall at the all-new SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream Orlando!

Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2021 is a separately ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.